Museveni reappoints Justice Byabakama as EC boss

President Museveni has reappointed Justice Simon Byabakama as chairperson of the Electoral Commission, putting him in charge of the 2026 polls.

“In the exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 60 (1) of the 1995 constitution, I have appointed persons listed below as Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, and members of the Electoral Commission respectively,” the January 5 letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Ainta Among reads.





Hajjati Aisha Lubega has retained her position as deputy chairperson while former Kajara County (Ntungamo District) MP Mr Stephen Tashobya bounces back as a member. New appointees are; Makerere University's Political Science and Public Administration lecturer, Dr Sallie Simba Kayunga, former Kyoga County MP Mr Anthony Okello, the commission's Acting Head of Administration Ms Pamela Etonu Okudi and and former Nansana MP Mr Robert Kasule Sebunya.

The appointees will be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee chaired by Ms Among, before they are confirmed into office.

The tenure of the previous commission expired on January 7. Mr Peter Emorut, Ms Nathaline Etomaru and Hajj Mustapha Ssebagala have been dropped.

Article 60 of the Constitution which establishes the EC provides a seven-year tenure for the commissioners, renewable only once.

The duties of commissioners as under the Constitution, include organising, conducting and supervising elections and referenda. The Commission is also in the early stages of implementing its electoral roadmap for the 2026 general election.

In his last tenure, Justice Byabakama organized and oversaw one election -the bloody and contested 2021 election- where President Museveni beat his main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform.

The commission, however, came under criticism for what critics viewed as selective application of rules instituted to guide "digital campaigns".

Bobi Wine camp at the time accused the EC and law enforcement of playing double standards by, according to him, allowing supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Yoweri Museveni who has been in power since 1986, to mass up rallies, while those of opposition gatherings were usually broken up.

