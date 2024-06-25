Museveni reappoints Prof Katunguka as NCHE chair

President Museveni has reappointed the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, as the chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for a second term, the Daily Monitor has learnt.

The first term of Prof Katunguka, as the chair of the NCHE, a body mandated to regulate and guide the establishment and management of higher education institutions in the country, expired in March 2024.

According to a May 6 letter to the Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, President Museveni reappointed Prof Katunguka to serve for another five-year term.

“I have received your letter recommending Prof Katunguka for reappointment as chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education. I have no objection to his reappointment given his experience and the services he has rendered to the education sector,” the letter quotes in part.

Similarly, another letter dated April 2, from Ms Irene Kauma, who wrote the letter on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Education ministry, confirmed that Ms Museveni, who oversees the operation of the ministry of Education, did not have any objection to Prof Katunguka’s reappointment.

When contacted yesterday, Prof Katunguka confirmed he has been reappointed.

Prof Katunguka’s reappointment comes at a time the NCHE is working round the clock to ensure all universities and tertiary institutions in the country offer up-to-date programmes.

Earlier this month, the Daily Monitor reported that universities were stuck with more than 1,600 programmes that are due for review. The NCHE must ensure all these programmes are submitted and approved by the Council.

The Council of the NCHE is responsible for policy oversight and guidance. It has 20 members and executes duties under the chairperson and five committee chairpersons.

It also has the mandate of approving the reassessed programmes submitted by various institutions for review, among other roles it plays.

The Director of Quality Assurance at the NCHE, Dr Vincent Ssembatya, told the Daily Monitor last month that the Council is slated to meet in August to approve these programmes.

This will be the first meeting chaired by Prof Katunguka in his new term, marking a significant start to his second term as chairperson.

On January8, Prof Katunguka wrote to President Museveni, requesting to be reappointed as chairperson of NCHE, as his first five-year term was nearing its end.

In his letter, seen by the Daily Monitor, Prof Katunguka highlighted several achievements during his first term.

“We have increased access to higher education to now 10 public universities, 47 private universities, two other degree-awarding institutions, and 183 other tertiary institutions. This growth has partly been due to increased funding in education and the liberalisation of higher education services,” Prof Katunguka stated.

He also based his request for reappointment on the increased student enrollment, now at 270,000 students, including 20,000 foreign students and the increase in accredited academic and professional programmes.

Additionally, he noted the promotion of research and innovations in higher education institutions, as well as the recognition and equating of qualifications obtained elsewhere.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to request for renewal of my contract so that I can continue contributing to tackling the current challenges and the future ones arising out of the changing global trends in higher education,” Prof Katunguka said.