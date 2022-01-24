Museveni reassures Ugandans on reopening nightlife today

Bars and other night spots reopen today after two years of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Gabriel Buule  &  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • In a recorded interview with state-owned Urban TV journalists, President Museveni reopened the economy with the exception of boda boda business, whose operations are subject to review by government’s Covid-19 pandemic committee.

Bars, night clubs and concerts officially open today after they were closed two years ago in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

