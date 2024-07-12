Museveni rebukes Buganda clan chiefs arrested on visit to Kabaka in Namibia

President Museveni has denounced Buganda clan chiefs who independently traveled to Namibia to visit Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, accusing them of embarrassing the country.

On July 1, the visiting team, led by Kyaddondo Kasirye Mbugeeramula (Nvuma), arrived in Windhoek on an intended 5-day visit, during which they sought to see the king, who is reported under recovery.

However, they were blocked by Namibian security officials demanding that they present authorization to access the monarch.

“These dramas are happening away from our jurisdiction. Otherwise, we would have taken action,” Museveni said of the five clan leaders who had been preventively arrested and questioned by Namibian police on Tuesday.

“I request all the Ugandans to stop embarrassing Uganda by opportunistically trying to show how much they are for the Kabaka,” the Ugandan leader added in a July 11 letter addressed to foreign affairs minister Jeje Odongo.

Some of the clan leaders who travelled include Mawesano Deus Kyeyune (Ngaali), Sheba Kakande (Ngeye), Elias Lwasi Buuzaabo (Ndiga), Godfrey Natiigo (Lugave premier) and Walusimbi Mbirozankya (Ngeye).

On July 2, head of clan leaders Augustine Kizito Mutumba told Monitor that the said trip was agreed upon by their committee on May 30, 2024.

But Museveni says: “Apart from the Kabaka himself, the next level of authorization to visit him (king) could be his family or whoever else he has authorized.” '

Early this week, Buganda Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Peter Mayiga blasted people he described as “self-seekers politicizing the king’s sickness.”

“I listen from the Kabaka, and his health is improving. Be cautious about these people who pretend to love the king more than anyone else including his family,” he told Buganda leaders in Kampala.

Ugandan authorities say Mengo, through Mayiga, notified them about the king’s presence in Namibia on May 30.

The Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria says Kabaka Mutebi has been receiving medical treatment at a facility in Okunguarri, Kunene Province, approximately 700kms from Windhoek.

Last month, Namibia expressed displeasure with the inundation of its missions abroad and the harassment of its diplomatic agents by some Ugandan nationals over the Kabaka’s stay in the Southern Africa country, according to Ugandan high commissioner for Pretoria Paul Amoru.

“These individuals alleged that their king had been kidnapped and exiled in Namibia, even though the Namibian government only became aware of thr kabaka’s presence through the media and our diplomatic note on May 31,” the diplomat told the foreign affairs ministry.

In a pre-recorded video released by Buganda on July 1, the king spoke out saying he was hoping to return home soon.