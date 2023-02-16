Museveni receives new envoys

President Museveni has received credentials from seven envoys newly accredited to Uganda.

In a February 15 statement, the Presidential Press Unit, said envoys from the Republic of South Sudan, France, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Equatorial Guinea and the Saharawi Republic, presented their credentials on Tuesday at State House, Entebbe.

Ambassador Juach Deng of South Sudan, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Pasquina Atak Garang, was the first to present his credentials.

PPPU said the envoy conveyed greetings from President Salva Kiir to President Museveni and pledged to further strengthen the existing strong relationship between the two countries.

He also discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries with Mr Museveni.

The new ambassador of France to Uganda, Mr Xavier Sticker, also presented his letters of credence to President Museveni.

Mr Sticker, a career diplomat who has served France, in various capacities internationally, assured President Museveni that he will, during his tour of duty, strive to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries based on partnership and mutual interest.

President Museveni thanked the French Government for training the Mountain Brigade of Uganda Peoples and Defence Forces (UPDF).

“You added value to our mountain force,” he said.

The President expressed interest to have dialogue with member countries of the European Union (EU) to streamline the bilateral relations that should be the basis of partnership and mutual interest, not master-puppet relations.

The President also received the credentials of ambassador Monzer Fathi Abdel Aziz Mohamed Selim of Egypt and urged him to encourage the Cairo administration to visit Lake Victoria, which is the source of River Nile. “Ever since the days of the Pharaohs, no leader has ever visited the source of the Nile,” Museveni said.

The Iranian ambassador Majid Saffar conveyed greetings from President Ebrahim Raisi to his Ugandan counterpart and pledged to strengthen the economic, political, trade and social ties with Uganda.

Ambassador Saffar called for the revival of the Joint Economic Commission, a proposal President Museveni welcomed.

A Ugandan delegation will next month visit Iran to make a follow up.

Turkey-Syria earthquake

The new envoy of Turkey, Mehmet Fatih AK, while presenting his letters of credence to President Museveni expressed his country’s gratitude for the support extended to the people of Turkey following the two disastrous earthquakes that hit the country last week.

The United Nations predicted that more than 50,000 people could have been killed in the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

President Museveni has extended his heartfelt condolences to his counterpart Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the people of Turkey.

“I am very sorry about the earthquakes. It’s terrible. Convey my sympathy to the President. I wrote to him. I am really very sorry,” he said.

Ambassador Fatih thanked Museveni for condoling with the people and Turkey.

He added: “Uganda is our trustworthy friend and reliable partner. My main task is to strengthen this relationship with our Ugandan counterparts. I wish the people of Uganda prosperity.’’

Ambassadors Carmelo-Micha Nguema Misi and Salek Sghair Radhi of Equatorial Guinea and Saharawi Arab respectively pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with Uganda.