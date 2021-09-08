Museveni rejects plan to reopen schools in October

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

President Museveni yesterday reportedly overruled government technocrats on their proposal that schools reopen next month.

Instead, the President tasked members of the National Covid-19 Taskforce to examine the impact of limited vaccination of teachers, support staff and elderly parents alongside risk of anticipated third wave of the pandemic on learners returning to class.

Dr Dennis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, said their team had proposed that schools reopen next month, but Mr Museveni said the dates are too near given the looming threat of the third wave of Covid-19.

“… given the emerging realities of [low] vaccination rate of teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years, the President asked us to rethink another date and report back next week,” he said.

As of yesterday, 209,527 or 38 per cent of the 550,000 teachers had been inoculated, while the vaccination of adult students is yet to commence.

Dr Mugimba said the President asked the Education and Health ministries to prioritise vaccination of teachers, as well as vulnerable parents with learners in day schools.

Advertisement

“His argument was that the last time government reopened schools, learners took back the infections to their parents and a number of them lost their lives,” he said while speaking about deliberations at yesterday’s meeting of the National Covid-19 Taskforce at State House Entebbe.

The Ministry of Health has said there are 4.8 million people who are considered highly vulnerable to Covid-19.

Dr Monica Musenero, a Cabinet minister and senior presidential advisor on epidemics, separately confirmed that members of the Taskforce will meet with the President again next Wednesday to chart a way forward on schools reopening.

This newspaper, based on discussions by Ministry of Education technocrats, last week reported about their proposal to reopen schools within two weeks. That plan, as it turns out, was amended for classes to resume next month, a blueprint that President Museveni reportedly rejected.

Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi yesterday said he was upcountry and did not attend the National Covid-19 Taskforce meeting, while Ms Joyce Ssebugwawo, the line State minister, whom he delegated, did not receive or return our telephone calls by press time.

Prof David Sserwadda, the government chief advisor on vaccine access and deployment, said the vaccination of 4.8 million people may be completed by end of the year.

“Having it [vaccines] is one thing and having them vaccinated is another because of how to reach them. Some of [the targeted populations] like the elderly cannot come to the health centres [where vaccination is taking place]; so, you have to reach them [at home],” he said.

As of yesterday, only 1.4 million people had been vaccinated and majority have received only one dose.

In yesterday telephone interview, Dr Mugimba said President Museveni expressed concern and advised technocrats to factor in the possibility of a third pandemic wave while planning schools reopening so that the institutions don’t close shortly afterwards due to spike in infections and deaths as it happened last time. “The President gave us two options to release the opening dates for basic education [pre-primary, primary and secondary], and for tertiary intuitions,” he said.

Officials were last night already scrambling for answers to presidential counsel that has tossed them back to the drawing board.

Dr Musenero, when asked about the final position of the government, said: “We are still discussing because we didn’t conclude on the exact date for the reopening of schools. The decision on the reopening of schools is supposed to be made by the President.”

She said as a taskforce, they have given the President technical information on health, economy and education for him to make the final decision.

[email protected]