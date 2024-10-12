Museveni rescinds eviction of 130,000 residents from Kyegegwa land

Over 130,000 residents who have been living in fear of eviction for more than 30 years after allegedly illegally occupying land belonging to Kyaka I refugee settlement in Kyaka South County, Kyegegwa District, feel relieved after President Museveni on Saturday rescinded his earlier decision to eject them to pave way for the construction of an industrial park and an avocado farm.

Meeting the affected residents at Sooba Primary School in Kogoma Village, Rwentuha Sub-county, Kyegegwa District, Mr Museveni acknowledged that although the residents did not follow the correct procedures to occupy the land, he decided to allow them to stay.

However, he argued that by allowing the residents to stay they would miss the economic opportunity the industrial park would have brought to the area.

"Let me leave you people of Kazinga Town Council and Rwentuha Sub-county to stay on your land now," the President said, as the crowd erupted in cheers, clapping, dancing, and jumping in celebration.

President Museveni gestures after arriving at Sooba Primary School in Rwentuha Sub-county, Kyegegwa District to address residents who have been living in fear of being evicted from a disputed piece of land which they have occupied for over 30 years. PHOTOS/ ALEX ASHABA



The disputed land covers approximately five square miles across Rwentuha Sub-county, Kazinga Town Council and parts of Mpara Town Council, all located in Kyaka South County, which is represented in Parliament by the Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi.

In a letter dated January 30, 2024, addressed to the Minister of Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Hilary Onek, and copied to the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Kyegegwa District legislators, President Museveni had directed the minister to secure 10 square miles from two refugee settlement camps—Kyaka I and Kyaka II, both located in Kyegegwa District.

“I am writing to put on record my long-standing directive to get 10 square miles from the two refugee camps of Kyaka I and Kyaka II for two purposes; for an investor to use five Square miles and develop a plantation of avocados, with value-additional facilities for the avocadoes being part of the package…The other five square miles will be used to develop an industrial Park for that area,” wrote Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House through a five-year guerilla warfare.

According to Mr Museveni, 80, why should Ugandan citizens and, “I hear even non-Ugandans, steal government land? They should be the ones to protect the government's land even during times of turmoil when the government controlling authorities were not functioning well.”

The President's decision to have people evicted from the land initially left both leaders and residents restless, with no clear options on where to relocate. This prompted local leaders to invite the President to visit the district and meet with the affected residents before the land would be handed over to an investor for the development of an industrial park.

However, in a surprise turn of events, President Museveni told crowd on Saturday that the government now plans to relocate the investor to Kyaka II settlement where the industrial park and an avocado plantation will be established.

“We will take the investor to Kyaka II to set up the industrial park and an avocado plantation. Avocado is a high-yielding crop; from one acre, you can earn significant income. The investors will establish a nucleus farm, and the people here can also grow avocados as out growers and supply the farm,” President Museveni explained.

He further urged the people of Kyegegwa District, now allowed to stay on the land permanently, to support his efforts in ensuring that those farming in wetlands vacate to protect water sources for irrigation.

Acording to him, Uganda needs more industrial parks because they create jobs and foster regional development.

“I want to help the Tooro sub-region develop with an industrial park, like those in Kapeka, Namanve, and Mbale. These industries help towns grow. In an old town like Fort Portal, there are only shops employing a few people, but when you go to Namanve, the park spans about two square miles and employs over 200,000 people. Nytil in Jinja employs over 2,000 people on just 10 acres," he said.

Mr Kafuuzi said he and other district leaders had rejected the eviction and advised Mr Museveni to first meet the residents.

According to him, although thousands of residents have occupied the government land for many years, evicting them would have left many without options of survival.

Kyegegwa District Chairman, Mr John Kisoke, said the land housed several government facilities, such as health centers, primary and secondary schools, churches, and factories. Mr Kisoke noted that the people can now focus on productive activities to improve their household incomes following Mr Museveni’s Saturday announcement.