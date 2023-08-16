Museveni returns Local Content Bill to parliament, again

President Museveni has returned the National Local Content Bill, 2022 to Parliament for the second time, asking the House to reconsider his earlier recommendations which he said have not been fully addressed.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa made the revelation as he chaired the House on Tuesday.

In his letter dated August 1, 2023, President Museveni details sections that ought to be reviewed by parliament, before the Bill is enacted.

For instance, Museveni noted that clause 1(g) should be amended to allow the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives to negotiate the local content in the agreements to the extent possible.

The clause states that “a local content act shall apply to a local content entity whose activities are financed through public borrowing or such arrangements.”

Museveni believes that "this is not practical since each development partner has its own policies and guidelines that are negotiated before the commencement of the project.”

Further, the Ugandan leader also proposed that clause 7 of the Bill be amended to include locally manufactured goods and services in the East African Community market- as opposed to the Bill’s proposal for preference of goods and services readily available on the market.

Additionally, clause 11 of the Bill requires sub-contracting of public works by at least 30 per cent which the president said is not feasible.

Proposed amendments will also seek to exclude suppliers, providers and contractors in the procurement planning with Museveni saying “they do not have power to include local content as one of the criteria for evaluation of bids.”

Meanwhile, President Museveni has also returned the Competition Bill, 2023, calling for amendment of clause 4 which establishes the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to administer the Bill.

According to him, the Bill should be administered by the Ministry of Trade and not the proposed commission- cognizant that government halted rationalization.