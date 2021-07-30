Museveni reveals why he picked Alupo for VP post

Mr Museveni chose the retired army officer as his second in command in the Cabinet announced last month, replacing Mr Edward Ssekandi

President Museveni has hailed newly appointed Vice President, Maj Jessica Alupo, as a hard worker and a good listener who is focused on transforming Uganda.

In a tweet, Mr Museveni said: “Hon Alupo is a hard worker and listens to my advice. She caused change in Teso Sub-region through enterprise selection, especially the growing of fruits and she also works for the unity of the people.”

Mr Museveni chose the retired army officer as his second in command in the Cabinet announced last month, replacing Mr Edward Ssekandi. She became the second woman to hold the office, in a Cabinet where the President handed top key positions to women.

The 47-year-old former teacher has risen through the leadership ranks having joined Cabinet in 2009 as State minister for Youth Affairs, and later as minister for Education, where she served from 2011 to 2015.

She was, however dropped, from Cabinet in the 2016 reshuffle after she lost her parliamentary seat for Katakwi Woman MP that she had held since 2001.

Ms Alupo bounced back to the 11th Parliament after winning the same seat on an Independent ticket.

She told Daily Monitor yesterday that the President is known for giving credit where it is due.

“I know President Museveni, he gives credit to someone who has worked hard. I think he based on those qualities because he made those comments on the day we were swearing in. I think he appreciated what I did in the Ministry of Education, in the ministry of the Youth and then in the army. But also in the villages when I was out of Parliament, I was working for the people without grumbling,” she said.

Asked about the expectations of the people to see the office of the Vice President more active, she said: “I want to work with everybody to produce results.”