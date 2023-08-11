Museveni reverses ban on adverts

President Museveni has reversed the directive of restricting advertising to only state-owned media houses.

The President made the decision yesterday during a meeting held at State House, Entebbe, to discuss the petition by the media industry crafted last month to Parliament, opposing the Executive’s directive to ensure that all government advertising is channelled through Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and Vision Group.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) chairperson, Mr Kin Kariisa, revealed the nitty-gritty details of the meeting in an official press statement written last night.

“H.E Museveni accepted the appeal and asked Hon [Chris] Baryomunsi to meet with the NAB team next week to harmonise the position on how they will be considered for government advertising spending. He said the directive was not intended to harm the private sector but to help revitalise UBC,” Mr Kariisa said.

The President also spoke about the history of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and urged the media to continue familiarising itself with it.

“The President told the NAB team that in 1965, he began fighting sectarianism and politics of identity, basing on three objectives; prosperity for Africa, strategic security and brotherhood. He asked media houses to read the history of Uganda and compare the country’s past with the present. He said NRM will not allow such politics back in the country,” Mr Kariisa added in the statement.

Announcement

The head of radio at Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), Mr Joseph Beyanga, who doubles as the secretary general of NAB, also tweeted about the President’s decision last evening.

“I don’t want to starve the private media. Government advertising going only through UBC will not solve their problems. This directive (government advertising going only to UBC) is therefore reversed immediately,” Mr Beyanga tweeted in reference to President Museveni’s directive on the ban.

Mr Beyanga later told Daily Monitor that the President added that, “if the private sector, which includes the media industry, is working well, infrastructure is working well and there is local and international market for our produce, then the economy will work well”.

Among the top government officials who attended the meeting were Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the minister for Information, Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Parliament’s ICT committee, State Investment and Privatisation minister Evelyn Anite, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Finance ministry Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

The media industry on the other hand was represented by members of NAB, editors and leaders from various media houses. The acting chief executive officer of Uganda Communications Commission, Ms Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, was also present at the same meeting.

Dr Baryomunsi was not available for comment by press time. He had, however, on Wednesday informed Parliament’s Committee on ICT that they would engage the President on various matters pertaining to the ban, including looking at the possibilities of unemployment that would arise from the implementation of the directive and the possibility of a total media blackout on government services amwwong other effects.

Minister Baryomunsi, in fact, informed the President during the State House meeting that private broadcasters were failing to pay staff salaries and taxes as a result of the directive.

There was also worry that the UBC signal is not accessible throughout the country with only the station having 11 of more than 300 radio stations in the country, meaning that many Ugandans would not be able to access important government information.

Sigh of relief

The President’s decision is a welcome call to media executives, who have been fighting tooth and nail in the recent weeks to see that the directive does not come to light, bearing what was at stake.

On Tuesday, NAB and a section of media editors interfaced with the Parliament’s ICT committee and pushed for the advertising ban directive to be revised. A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) backed the proposal.

The ban was to be effected in the 2024/2025 financial year budget. The President had also additionally directed Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) to be accorded Shs30 billion as a way of boosting the underfunding gap.

The directive was contained in a March 6 letter to Prime Minister Nabbanja.

On Wednesday, during an interface with Dr Baryomunsi and other stakeholders, the ICT Parliament committee chairperson, Mr Moses Magogo (Budiope East, NRM), informed legislators that the discussions from the State House meeting over the petition would be captured in their report, which they would present on the floor at an unspecified date.