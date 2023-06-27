Museveni roots for African system of justice resolution

The government will support the Judiciary to widely use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to quickly resolve legal disputes in courts of law that have clogged the justice system, President Museveni has pledged.

The President explained that the use of other dispute resolution mechanisms will help in rejuvenating the traditional African way of settling disputes where everyone was a winner and not the colonial adjudication system where there is a winner and a loser.

“You cannot have the law suspended in space and not rooted in the society, from which it is coming. I, therefore, welcome the efforts of the Judiciary to re-orient its philosophy from the colonial disposition of justice to a more Africanised institution that reflects the interests and values of our people. The Africans had an elaborate way of handling disputes before colonial rule,” said President Museveni.

“The government will support the Judiciary to expand the use of alternative dispute resolution. This will help to rejuvenate the traditional systems of dispute resolution,” he added.

The head of State’s remarks were read out by his vice, Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, during a high-level national summit on ADR in Kampala yesterday.

Mr Museveni said traditional conflict resolution techniques such as mediation, adjudication, reconciliation, and negotiation, which Africans employed in the past, offered great prospects for peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationships in post-conflict periods.

To that effect, he said the modern system of justice has many lessons to learn and replicate from the African concept of justice, which systems related to the people daily and appreciated their need for fairness.

The colonial system of justice is expensive and takes long (on average a minimum of three years) for conflicting parties to get a decision from the court.

“In the past, I have urged the Judiciary to examine the principles of the African Jurisprudence. What was the philosophy of law among the Africans, before the British introduced the current legal system?” he said.

Faced with the perennial huge case backlog, the Judiciary is now seeking to heavily rely on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms as the remedy.

The current case backlog stands at more than 50,000 cases. A case becomes backlogged when it has been in the justice system for more than two years without a verdict being rendered.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We have to ask ourselves, what is the cost of justice in this country? What is the cost of delayed dispute resolution?” Justice Mike Chibita, a Supreme Court judge, said.

While addressing journalists at the weekend ahead of the two-day ADR summit, Justice Minister Nobert Mao said there is about Shs8 trillion locked up in the Commercial Court.

This was attributed to the few judges who are overwhelmed and cannot quickly hear the cases and render justice to warring parties, a scenario that scares away potential investors.

Policy guide

Prof Jim Gash, the president of Pepperdine University in the United States of America, said in order for Uganda to lead the African continent in implementing ADR mechanisms, there is a need to develop a guiding policy to give it direction.

“Doing so would bring in line most countries, who set the criteria and qualifications for arbitrators at a high standard. Uganda needs a fully equipped arbitration bar to be competitive with other potential arbitral seats,” Prof Gash said.