Museveni, Ruto to commission Anglican cathedral in Sebei

President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto are scheduled to commission church projects worth Shs7.2 billion on September 28 in Kapchorwa Town.

Among the projects is a new St Peter’s Cathedral for Anglicans in Sebei Diocese, which has been built with support from the community through fundraising, as well as financial contributions from Mr Museveni and Mr Ruto, for Shs4.5 billion.

The church has a seating capacity of 2,500 people.

Other projects include a hospital, worth Shs2b, which is complete and only awaiting the medical equipment pledged by President Museveni, and a guest house valued at Shs750 million.

Mr Anthony Kuka, a member of the organising committee in charge of mobilisation, told the Daily Monitor that an advance team from Kenya, led by Mr Jackson Kiplagat Arap Mandago, the senator of Uasin Gishu County, visited the cathedral ahead of the official ceremony.

“President Museveni, on the other hand, is also sending a team of experts to assess the kind of equipment to stock the hospital for operation ahead of the ceremony,” Mr Kuka said.

Mr Kuka, who is also a secretary of President Museveni, said they anticipate hosting about 10,000 people, including politicians and religious leaders from across Africa.

Construction of the facilities, including the cathedral, began in 2018 after President Museveni and Mr Ruto, then Deputy President of Kenya, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kapchorwa–Suam road project.

President Museveni laid a foundation stone and bought two bulls at Shs400 million as his contribution towards the cathedral’s construction. Mr Ruto announced at the time that the Kenyan delegation would contribute KSh10 million (about UShs271 million).

The Bishop of Sbei Diocese, Rev Paul Kiptoo Masaba, said the church was excited to host two presidents, especially as he also celebrates his 10 years of episcopal ministry.

“We are going to host two presidents. President Museveni will be the chief guest, and the guest of honour will be Dr Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya. So please pray with us that that day comes to pass,” he said.

Bishop Masaba made the remarks during a graduation ceremony for 300 beneficiaries who completed studies in fields including engineering, nursing and teaching. The students had been supported by Compassion International to pursue their education.

The event, held at St All Saints Church in Kapchorwa at the weekend, marked the graduates’ transition to self-reliant adults determined to give back to their respective communities. Mr Martin Chemonges, the NRM flagbearer for Kapchorwa Municipality, said President Ruto had always been supportive of the Sebei, particularly the church.

“The Uganda and Kenyan Kalenjins consider Sebei their cradle land. When they are coming here, they feel they are coming to their origin. They feel they are at home,” he said.

Ancestral

The Kalenjin are a group of tribes residing mainly in the former Rift Valley Province of Kenya and the eastern slopes of Mount Elgon in Uganda. Mr Chemonges said the community had been mobilised and was eagerly waiting to host the two presidents.

“It is about 10 years since the two leaders were here. It is causing a lot of excitement,” he said.