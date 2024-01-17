Museveni,  Ruto to discuss bilateral trade matters

In tomorrow’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) meeting hosted by Uganda, President Museveni is set to meet his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto to discuss bilateral trade matters.

This comes at a time when Uganda has sued Kenya in the East African Court of Justice after Nairobi denied Uganda-owned oil marketer a licence to operate locally and handle fuel imports headed to Kampala.

In a case filed on December 28 last year, Uganda highlighted the shaky diplomatic ties between the two countries and trade partners.

Mr Henry Oryem Okello, the state Minister for Foreign Affairs, without revealing when Mr Ruto will be jetting into the country, confirmed to this publication on Janaury 16 that he (Mr Ruto) will be coming to Uganda to chair the Igad meeting as a current chair.

Mr Oryem noted that the major issues to be discussed are the ongoing conflicts within the region.

“The Igad meeting will find a solution to the ongoing conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia. This is a conflict that is not desirable, not good for the region and we hope that when all principals arrive, this matter should be resolved. We also hope they will be able to discuss something on the ongoing conflict in Sudan,” Mr Oryem said.

However, Mr Oryem noted that issues of Uganda-Kenya oil importation will not be discussed as they are trade matters and Igad is to discuss security conflicts.

“I don’t think that will be a matter that will be discussed [because] it is a trade conflict. Igad is to discuss security conflicts and not trade conflict. That is a matter that will be discussed bilaterally,” Mr Oryem added.