Museveni’s 54-day vote hunt

President Museveni, who campaigned in Rakai District yesterday marked 54 days of his campaign, which he has conducted through addressing meetings of not more than 200 people comprised of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders and flag bearers.

Having started in Luweero, the launch pad for his five-year guerrilla war that brought him to power in 1986, the NRM presidential candidate has completed campaigns in northern, eastern and western regions.

By the time he took the Christmas break yesterday, he had taken his campaign to Buganda Sub-region.

It is not clear where he will go next after Christmas as his campaign schedule stops on December 30.

Despite his supporters lining up on roads and streets in different towns to cheer him, Mr Museveni has consistently only waved to them. He opted to rely on radio and television more than physical rallies to avoid contracting or spreading Covid-19.

“Using the radio programmes during prime time during the day, you find that the President has reached more people than the rallies and we believe this is going to fire up the people to come in big numbers to vote and therefore we expect a good performance,” Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for communication, said.

During his meetings with NRM leaders and flag bearers, Mr Museveni has listed contributions of his government in rebuilding Uganda, uniting people, strong army, ushering in peace and attracting investors, among others.

He tasked the NRM leaders to drum up support for the federation of East Africa and the entire continent to ensure a wider market for locally produced goods.

If he wins the 2021 General Election, Museveni will take his grip on power to 40 years.

Mr Moris Muhindo, the secretary general of the NRM National Youth League, said the decision by the President to meet youth leaders on the campaign trail means the young people have a key role to play in delivering NRM victory.

Attack on Opposition

Mr Museveni has also used his campaigns to announce his hate for homosexuals worldwide. On November 19, during his campaign meeting in Kotido District, he claimed that the people who were protesting in Kampala and other towns after the arrest of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, were being supported by homosexuals abroad.

Mr Kyagulanyi denied the allegations and challenged Museveni to prove his claims. Mr Museveni has since also scorned Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation candidate and Independent candidateHenry Tumukunde, as well as four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye as non-starters, who failed to make an impact in transforming Uganda.

They also countered, challenging him to explain why he kept them in his government for long if they were non-performers. The three former army officers were part of the Bush War commanders that brought Mr Museveni to power in 1986.



Projects

Accomplishments. During the campaign trail, Mr Museveni has been commissioning infrastructural projects such as Soroti-Moroto road, Ishaka-Katunguru road, Kyenjojo-Fort Portal road, Namayingo ferry, Soroti market, Tororo market and Kasese Central Market.

Unfulfilled promises. However, on the campaign trail, he has also been confronted with reminders of old promises he has not fulfilled for more than 10 years.

These include various local road projects and other infrastructure, compensation for war victims, who lost property during the northern insurgency and cattle rustling by Karimojong warriors.

While he preached against sectarianism and tribalism on the campaign trail, local NRM leaders in different regions presented to Mr Museveni memoranda of tribal demands for appointment of people from their tribes to Cabinet and other top government positions.

