Museveni’s brother rallies youth to join govt anti-corruption war

The Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League Uganda (PLU) Micheal Nuwagira aka Toyota has called upon the youths to join the government in its ongoing campaign to fight corruption through which the IGG said Uganda loses at least Shs1 million per hour.

Speaking as the Guest of Honor at the launch of PLU Youth Forum in Kampala on Friday, June 28, Mr Nuwagira who is also President Museveni's younger brother, said Ugandan youths should start to engage in constructive dialogue but peacefully and hold their leaders accountable.

“As youths, you must actively engage in the democratic process of your country. You have the power to cause a positive change, hold your leaders accountable but in a democratic manner, let's be a generation that upholds values, and integrity,” he said.

He added that youths can raise their criticism against the government without going into chaos as their Kenyan counterparts did while opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

According to him, the youths who use violence to put their grievances as unpatriotic, “because if you love your country, why would you demonstrate and destroy properties in your own country?”

“Everyone here can do something and employ others. Let us hold hands and move forward together, our nation is at a crossroads. We have the opportunity to enhance the energy and creativity to drive our country forward,”he said.

According to him, Ugandans should stop waiting for government jobs and instead start up their own.

“The main aim of PLU is to engage the youth to build their capacity instead of waiting for employment and as professionals they can even create small businesses for themselves,” he said.

The Forum he launched is aimed at uniting different youths into a constructive dialogue and developing Uganda.

Ms Jacquie Namuyomba, a member of PLU said that fighting corruption is one of their main agenda as patriotic and this move of naming the corrupt Ugandans is the only way to stop the act