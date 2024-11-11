Museveni’s overstay is a major challenge for Uganda- Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine has asked the electorate in Kisoro District, Western Uganda to vote for his party candidate in the November 14 by-election for the District Woman MP if they want better service delivery.

Kisoro District is one of the strongholds of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and has seen President Museveni declared winner with almost 100 percent in pervious presidential elections organized over the years.



However, with several unfulfilled government pledges, including construction of the John Kale Institute of Science and Technology, expanding Kisoro airstrip to accommodate bigger aircrafts and the tarmacking of tourism roads which become impassable whenever it rains, several voters have been left questioning the capacity of Mr Museveni’s regime to solve their problems.

While campaigning for his party flag bearer, Ms Sultana Salim on Monday, Mr Kyagulanyi asked the electorate to vote an opposition candidate if they want government pledges to be fulfilled.

“Our mission is bigger than this election campaign. Make a statement by voting our opposition candidate Ms Sultana Salum in this by-election if you want all the unfulfilled presidential pledges to be fulfilled. The over stay in power by Gen Museveni is a major challenge Uganda is facing today. The youth must join elective politics if they want their voices to be heard,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

WATCH: Hundreds of supporters welcome @NUP_Ug president @HEBobiwine in Kisoro District where he arrived on Monday to campaign for the party candidate, Salim Sultana Tana in the District Woman MP by-election slated for November 14.#MonitorUpdates

🎥 Obed Kankiriho & Robert… pic.twitter.com/sQbvbzBYrR — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 11, 2024

He asked the people of Kisoro District to “eat all the money that is being splashed in the district by the government and withstand all the intimidation” but vote for Ms Sultana.

Ms Sultana said she would be Kisoro’s voice in demanding for quality services in healthcare, education, roads and tourism development given that the district is where Bwindi and Mgahinga national parks are located and habiting more than half of the world’s mountain gorillas.

“Time for change is now. Although opposition politics in Kisoro district are not easy, I am so grateful for your support. I am ready to lobby for improved social services in our district besides promoting skills development for job creation and improved household incomes,” Ms Sultana said.