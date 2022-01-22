Museveni’s son visits Rwanda in sign of warming ties

Rwanda President Paul Kagame (left) and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni's son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (right) pictured moments after latter arrived in the neighbouring country for a one-day trip on January 22, 2022. PHOTO/ RWANDA Presidency 

  • Kainerugaba – the UPDF Commander Land Forces who is rumoured to be a possible successor of his 77-year-old father, President Museveni -- met Kagame in the afternoon during the one-day trip.

The First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba arrived in Rwanda on Saturday to meet President Paul Kagame for a visit that marks warming relations between the neighbouring countries after years of tension.
Kainerugaba – the UPDF Commander Land Forces who is rumoured to be a possible successor of his 77-year-old father, President Museveni -- met Kagame in the afternoon during the one-day trip, the state-affiliated Rwanda Broadcasting Agency reported.

