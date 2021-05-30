Museveni’s speech leave parents in suspense over closure of schools

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

President Museveni’s address on Saturday about Covid-19 has left most parents whose children are slated to report for school next week torn apart on whether to take them back or not.

Some parents with senior two students studying in schools that were being used as marking centres are slated to take back their children on Monday.

However, a number of parents are scared of taking back their children before Museveni makes a final pronouncement on whether schools will be closed again or not, following the second wave of Covid-19.

President Museveni in his address on Saturday said that he will sit with the National taskforce on Covid-19 on Wednesday to determine how the country shall proceed and will then address the nation on the matter.

A parent with a senior two student at Seeta High School who preferred anonymity said that until Museveni addresses the nation on what decisions they have taken on the fate of schools, she would not take her son back to school to make losses.

“During the last lockdown, President Museveni closed all institutions of learning two weeks when my son had reported to the school. I cannot make the same mistake because they did not refund my money,” she said.



The government last year in March closed all schools across the country a few weeks after some parents had paid school fees for their children. This money was not refunded to parents when schools reopened for some learners.

Meanwhile, parents with Primary One to Primary Three pupils are also reluctant to pay their schools in advance over fear of lockdown. These are slated to report back to school next week on Monday.

“We are now in confusion, we don’t know whether we should pay school fees for our children or not, because we are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases which can cause a second lockdown,” another parent said.

