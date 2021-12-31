Prime

Museveni’s tough choices in address

President Museveni. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Uganda Medical Association President Dr Samuel Oledo says with less than 2,000 doctors, medical workers  will be overwhelmed if the entire country is infected.

President Museveni is today expected to present the final position of government on the planned January 2022 full reopening of the economy and schools. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.