Museveni saved my life, says police officer on bail

A senior police officer, who is being tried by the general court martial for allegedly aiding and abetting kidnap of Rwandan refugees, has praised President Museveni, saying he saved his life.

Speaking during his wedding reception in Kampala at the weekend, SSP Nickson Agasiirwe, who is currently out on bail, lauded the President for standing with him.

“What is here today is a testimony that we have a President who doesn’t sleep when an allegation is levied on an innocent cadre. He loves and treasures his cadres to the extent that they value good and positive elements in a cadre against some few unavoidable mistakes (sic),” SSP Agasiirwe said.

The police officer was arrested on October 24, 2017 and charged before the General Court Martial on February 13, 2018 with unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was returned to the same court in August the same year and charged together with his former boss, Gen Edward Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police, and 10 others with aiding and abetting kidnapping. He was later released on bail after spending four years on remand.

Mr Agasiirwe said some groups falsely accused them of committing crimes, but the President carried out his own investigations and found out they were innocent.

“He will always apply his long arm of natural justice and trust me, even after years of suffering, he will always discover the truth and accord justice to victims of intrigue,” SSP Agasiirwe said.

Hails Kayihura

He described Gen Kayihura as his hero, who recruited him into security services in 2003 when he met him while he was undergoing an advanced ideological and leadership training at National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi District.

“Afande Kale taught me four things: to love and trust the President; to be workaholic; to always do the right thing despite stepping on toes of others provided it is in the interest of the state, and to always acquire necessary knowledge,” he said.

