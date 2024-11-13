Museveni sets new strategy to fight poverty in Bukedi

The President urged the people of Bukedi to utilise their land in order to achieve economic prosperity through growing fruits, cocoa, and engaging in fish and dairy farming .

President Museveni has called on residents of Bukedi Sub-region to shift from rice cultivation to more lucrative enterprises such as growing fruits, cocoa, and engaging in fish and dairy farming as part of efforts to combat household poverty.

Bukedi’s poverty rate currently stands at 37 percent, higher than the national poverty index of 35 percent, making it the second poorest sub-region in Uganda after Karamoja.

Despite government interventions, about 88.3 percent of households in Bukedi still rely on subsistence farming.

Government statistics show that Bukedi’s per capita income stands at 43.7 percent, with a GDP per capita of $135 (Shs488,866).

Addressing a public rally at Kamuge playground in Pallisa District on Sunday, President Museveni, who was concluding a three-day wealth creation tour of the sub-region, emphasised the importance of adopting new agricultural enterprises to fight poverty.

The President said Bukedi was blessed with fertile land, which offers opportunities for investment and wealth creation in the agricultural sector.

“We are going to establish government nursery beds that are going to supply farmers with quality seeds. The farmers should not continue cultivating rice because they earn less money compared to other enterprises and also rice growing spoils the environment ,” Mr Museveni, he said.

The President’s tour was part of his anti-poverty campaign aimed at transitioning households from subsistence to commercial farming.

The campaign, which began on November 8, included visits to three model farmers and a meeting with local leaders in Butaleja District on November 9. The campaign aligns with the Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tours initiated last year under the theme “Wealth Creation and Prosperity for All,” with a focus on the Four-Acre Model, Emyooga, and other government livelihood programmes.

President Museveni also urged the people of Bukedi to utilise their land in order to achieve economic prosperity.

“There is misuse and underutilisation of fertile land in this region. It’s a pity that people in Bukedi are still poor,” Mr Museveni said.

He cited successful examples from other regions, such as coffee growing in Masaka, Bundibugyo, and Bugisu, and citrus farming in Teso.

The President reminded the audience that the 1996 NRM manifesto introduced the Four-Acre Model, which encouraged cultivating coffee, fruits, pasture, and food crops, while using the backyard for piggery and poultry.

He highlighted the success of the PDM, mentioning that many farmers had made significant earnings by rearing pigs, ducks, and turkeys.

“Let’s move forward-PDM has shown that it’s possible. Majority of our people had never touched a million in their lives. The farmers that I have visited are serious and rearing pigs, ducks, turkeys but are making good money,” he said

President Museveni explained that the PDM provides parish-level funding, totaling Shs 500 million over five years. Beneficiaries are expected to repay the funds within 24 months, allowing the government to continue disbursing funds to parishes.

Leaders say

Mr Alfred Angura, the Tororo County South MP, called on government to secure immediate markets for agricultural produce.

“Currently, most of the farmers in the region are now stuck with cassava in their gardens; there is no market. The government should source for a market within the East African community, where the farmers can sell their produce,” he said.

The Pallisa District chairperson, Mr Patrick Duchu, said the sub-region transformation strategy [2024-2040] will help to transition the locals to a middle-class income society.