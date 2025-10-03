Museveni showcases ‘impressive gains' NRM wants to protect

President Yoweri Museveni on Friday showcased the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's “impressive’ achievements ahead of the 2026 elections.

Mr Museveni highlighted the revamped health units, upgraded tarmac roads, revolving Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, established schools, and the discovery of oil, among the key achievements – with a focus on protecting the gains made.

While campaigning at Apac Bomah Ground in Apac Municipal Council, President Museveni said his administration has established numerous schools, increasing access to quality education and empowering future generations.

“At independence, the only Senior Four (S.4) school in northern Uganda was Sir Samuel Baker and then, Teso College Aloet (eastern Uganda). We had a S.4, forget about A-Level. But when I look on the list here now, I think in Apac alone, there appears to be seven secondary schools: four in the rural areas and three in the municipality,” said the President.

“So, now we get a situation where there were only six A-Level schools in the whole of Uganda in 1961. But now, you have got four A-Level schools in Apac District alone. So, here I present evidence to the Wananchi that, please, this is the work of the NRM.”

In the health sector, Mr Museveni said his administration has made significant strides in improving healthcare services. The revamped health units, he said, have enhanced access to quality healthcare and further improved overall health outcomes.

Promises vs reality on ground

Mr Museveni said out of the 12 sub-counties in Apac, two are without a health facility. Nonetheless, there are eight health centre IIIs in the district with a total population of 221,962 people (106,696 males and 115,266 females).

“In the other 10 sub-counties, you either have health centre IIIs, health centre four, or the district hospital. Now, since you have said you are going to elect me and the NRM, there is a health centre two in Akere. It will be upgraded to centre III. And there is another place called Atik Division (Apac Municipality), a new health centre three will be constructed,” President Museveni promised.

“There is a health centre IV in Maruzi Constituency with two doctors but they don't have an ambulance. We shall provide that ambulance. In Maruzi North Constituency, we don't have health centre IV but in the coming government, Teboke Health Centre III will be upgraded to health centre IV.

Mr Museveni further said the government's investment in infrastructure development is also evident in the upgraded tarmac roads, which have facilitated smoother transportation, boosted trade, and stimulated economic growth.

“If you come to the Lango area, we started by tarmacking the Soroti-Lira road, which was murram, then because the Kamdini-Lira road had been tarmacked, but had grown old, we had to do it again,” he said.

The President said the PDM funds have been instrumental in promoting socio-economic transformation at the grassroots level. These revolving funds have enabled communities to access financing for income-generating projects, thereby improving livelihoods and reducing poverty.

New opportunities

The discovery of oil, the head of state noted, has opened up new opportunities for economic growth and development.

Mr Museveni said the ruling government has put in place measures to ensure that the oil revenues benefit the Ugandan people, promoting sustainable development and prosperity.

“Now, I appeal to the people of Apac, bol kwir aber (vote wisely),” he said.

What voters expect from incoming government

In Kwania, residents said the new government should improve the road network, enhance teachers’ salary and address the high cost of agro inputs and poor health service delivery.

Mr Geoffrey Omunu, a resident of Acwao Village in Nambieso Sub-county, said the new government should consider subsidising the price of seeds and agro-chemicals so that farmers can get profit from farming.

“The price of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides is too high yet during the harvest our produce is bought cheaply. I want the new president to provide a solution to that,” he said.

Mr Amos Obwol, a resident of Akwon in Aduku Sub-county, demanded for a lasting solution to the ongoing teachers’ strike.

“Our children are at home with us because teachers are not teaching them at school yet the term is running out quickly. The president should not remain silent on this very important issue,” he said.

Ms Monica Amek, a resident of Alaket in Chawente sub-county, said most of the health facilities are without medicines.

“We have two health facilities nearer to use but when you go to these facilities, there are no medicines. The buildings are there with few health workers but you can’t get any quality service there,” she said.

In Apac, the upgrade of Apac hospital and the removal of the army from lakes Kyoga and Kwania are the key issues.

Mr Sam Ogwang, a resident of Apoi Sub-county, said: “We the fishermen, who were kicked out of fishing business, are demanding for the removal of the army or an alternative source of livelihood.”

Ms Rose Atim, a resident of Amilo Trading Centre in Ibuje Sub-county, said Apac General Hospital should be upgraded to the level of a regional referral hospital.



