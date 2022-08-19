Museveni shuffles 35 senior army officers

The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces has appointed and transferred 35 senior army officers.

In a statement released yesterday, the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, confirmed the appointments.

According to the new changes, Col Deo Akiiki has been reappointed deputy defence spokesperson, replacing Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, who has been appointed the deputy director for strategic communications.

Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa, who has been the chief of staff of the Reserve Forces, was appointed the new deputy general officer commanding the Reserve Forces whereas Maj Gen George Igumba, who has been serving as the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) chief of personnel and administration, was appointed the commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka. He replaces Lt Gen Andrew Gutti who is set to retire.

Maj Gen Igumba will be deputised by Col Silver Changa Muhwezi at Kimaka.

The changes also saw Maj Gen Lucky Kidega appointed camp commandant and Brig Geoffrey Kaweesa is now the new deputy chief of personnel and administration.

Brig Hassan Kimbowa is the new adjutant at the general headquarters in Bombo, a position that had been left vacant following the appointment of Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe as the new General Court Martial chairman last month.

Brig Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure is the new chief of staff at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre in Jinja whereas Brig Metland Bitumbika is now the general manager of the Defence Forces Shop.

President Museveni also appointed Col Allan Matsiko and Lt Col Duncan Kafeero as a director in the Special Forces Command (SFC).

Those who completed a senior command and staff college course in Kimaka dominated the appointments.





BY BENSON TUMUSIIME

