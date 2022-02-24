Museveni, six other African heads in DR Congo to mull 2013 peace accord

President Museveni pictured boarding a plane at Entebbe International Airport on February 24, 2022 as he left for Kinshasa in DRC where he will hand over the chairmanship of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework at the 10th Great lakes Heads of State summit. PHOTO/ PPU

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Millions of people died from violence, disease or starvation in the 1996-7 and 1998-2003 Congo Wars -- a conflict that enmeshed countries from around east and central Africa

Seven African heads of state gathered in Kinshasa on Thursday to assess a 2013 agreement aimed at cementing peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo's violence-torn east and the Great Lakes region.
The Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework aims at fostering efforts to stabilise the region.

