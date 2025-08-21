Museveni speaks out on declining Foreign Direct Investment to Africa

President Museveni has raised concern over the declining flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Africa, warning that the trend poses serious challenges to the continent’s economic growth and development.

Mr Museveni urged African leaders to embrace innovative solutions and explore alternative ways of financing the continent’s development in order to overcome these challenges.

“We are burdened by the concern of the declining Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Africa which is affecting our economic development. I invite all of us to discuss the alternative ways of financing Africa’s development. Africa is endowed with abundant opportunities and resources like agricultural products, oil and gas, minerals and tourism potential,” Mr Museveni said.

His remarks were delivered on Thursday, August 21, by Uganda’s Vice President Ms Jessica Alupo, who represented him at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan. The summit, co-hosted by Japan, the United Nations, the African Union Commission (AUC) and the World Bank, brought together global and continental leaders to deliberate on the economy, society, peace, and stability.

Mr Museveni said creating an enabling environment would enable the private sector to thrive and called for prioritisation of value addition in agriculture and minerals, investment in human capital development, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and tourism.

“We should think deeply on how to create an enabling environment for the private sector in Africa to thrive; we need to prioritise value addition for agricultural products, minerals, human capital development, artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructural development, and tourism, among other crucial sectors,” he said.

He also called for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing it as a key solution to Africa’s development challenges and competitiveness in the global economy.

At the same conference, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, urged governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector to renew their commitment to innovation-driven collaboration. He said that the digital economy as a crucial pathway to a sustainable future.

“Together, we can co-create solutions that are not only transformative but also sustainable and inclusive, ensuring that no one is left behind. I urge for a renewed commitment to innovation-driven collaboration. There is a need to advance the digital economy, and related education, and opening the horizon to this vast potential is the future we all need to work for,” Mr Youssouf said.

South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa also addressed the summit, stressing the need for global leaders to champion the health, dignity, and potential of women, children, and adolescents as the foundation of a fair and prosperous world.

“Africa is not seeking aid; we are seeking partners who understand value co-creation, sustainable development and mutual industrialisation. It is an honour to stand before you as the chair of the global leaders network for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

The three-day TICAD 9 conference, which runs from August 20 to 22, 2025, is being held under the theme “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa.” The discussions focus on promoting value-added African exports to Japan, encouraging Japanese investment in green technology, and expanding opportunities in electronics manufacturing.

