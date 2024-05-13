Museveni speaks out on MPs’ cash awards

President Museveni has written to the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, questioning the legality of the Shs1.7 billion service award that was shared by the three NRM Parliamentary Commissioners and former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

In a letter dated May 3, 2024, that surfaced on social media last evening, Mr Museveni asked Kiryowa if he was aware of the so-called service award the four MPs shared during the May 6, 2022 meeting that was reportedly chaired by the House Speaker Anita Among.

“I have been following the public debate on the service awards apparently given to the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and what you call back-bench Parliamentary Commissioners...were you aware of these ‘awards’? Or the Attorney General does not need to know about this. If you were aware, did you advise that it was legal?” he inquired.

Efforts to verify the document through Senior President’s Press Security, Mr Sandor Walusimbi were futile. Our messages to him went unanswered.

Mr Walusumbi’s deputy, Mr Faruk Kirunda said he was still verifying the said letter, a softcopy of which he forwarded to his superiors, adding that they were yet to revert to him.

The Director of Communication at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore said yesterday that he didn’t know whether the letter is authentic or not and therefore, he couldn’t comment on it.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Mr Obore said.

Our efforts to reach the Attorney General to verify the letter were futile by press time.

The purported letter is copied to the Inspector General of Government (IGG), the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Chairperson of the NRM caucus.

Ms Ali Munira, the spokesperson of the IG, was unable to establish the authenticity of the said letter by press time.

In the letter, the President said the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, who both sit on the Parliamentary Commission informed him that they only learnt about it in the news, “even when they are members of the Parliamentary Commission.”

This publication understands that Ms Nabbanja and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija were absent from the commission sitting with apology.

“The moral question is settled. Such conduct is contrary to the revolutionary principles of the NRM. When we were fighting Obote and Amin, we used to call it primitive accumulation of wealth. Why? Officials under those regimes were trying to get for themselves as much money as possible in the quickest time possible, in the easiest way possible. We used to ask them, “Where does this leave your country?” he further inquired.

The news of the service award came to light during an online campaign dubbed #UgandaParliamentExbihition that was led by Makerere University lecturer and satirist Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo and journalist cum lawyer Agather Atuhaire, the leader of online activism platform Agora Discourse.

According to the document, Mr Mpuuga, who is now a Parliamentary Commissioner and member of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) was allocated Shs500 million while his colleagues including Bukooli County MP Solomon Silwany, Rubanda district Woman Prossy Akampulira Mbabazi and Zombo District Woman MP Esther Afoyochan, received Shs400 million each.

Upon learning about the award, NUP leadership summoned Mr Mpuuga who represents Nyendo-Mukungwe and asked him to return the money with a public apology and also resign from the Parliamentary Commission, a directive he has since snubbed.

In Mr Museveni’s letter which was first made public on May 12, he wondered how the Parliamentary Commissioners, who apparently earn more than other MPs, awarded themselves all that money.

“What special services did they provide? Who approved the awards?” he further questioned.

“I am told that it was never discussed by Parliament or the Committee on Legal Affairs. Find out. When we are struggling to find money for roads, electricity, and other sectors that bring value into our economy? However, conduct which is only immoral and not illegal may not be punished legally but politically,” he said.

He asked the AG Kiwanuka to advise on the legality of these service awards and see if they violated the Leadership Code or the Anti-Corruption Act.

“If they did, what have the IGG and the CID done? Has everyone involved recorded statements? Is there an ongoing investigation? What about the DPP? If there is no legal but only a moral question, what has the NRM Parliamentary Caucus done?” he wondered.

Last month, a section of city lawyers and human rights activists petitioned the Chairperson of the Leadership Tribunal asking him to invoke Article 8(a) of the Constitution to prosecute the four commissioners who benefitted from the said award.

In their petition dated April 12, which this publication reported about, the petitioners including Eron Kiiza, Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, Anthony Odur, Peter Arinaitwe, William Muhumuza and Philip Karugaba informed the tribunal boss that they are aware that his jurisdiction and functions in enforcement of the Leadership Code are limited to matters brought before him by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), but this is a matter that has been in public domain and needs urgent attention.

“We therefore, challenge the Tribunal ... to heed the higher calling of Article 8A of the Constitution to act based on principles of national interest and common good and cause the commencement of the above prosecution, on a…jurisdiction basis, and deliver to the people the cherished promises of the Constitution and much needed justice,” they said.