Museveni sponsors 50 Muslims to Umrah

A group of 50 Ugandan Muslims is set to embark on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, fully sponsored by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The pilgrims, drawn from different parts of the country, include several Imams, Sheikhs, and Sheikats, selected through local Muslim leadership structures.

The flag-off ceremony was held at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Thursday, July 31, 2025, according to statement by State House

Senior Presidential Advisor for Political Mobilisation, Moses Byaruhanga, presided over the event and delivered President Museveni’s message to the pilgrims.

"We are proud that our President is enabling fellow countrymen and women to fulfill this sacred duty. Let us continue to pray for peace and prosperity in our country," Byaruhanga said.

Each beneficiary received a presidential travel package and an upkeep allowance of $500 (about Shs1.8 million) to help cover personal expenses during the pilgrimage. Byaruhanga emphasized that the President's generosity is grounded in his desire to ensure all Ugandans can access meaningful spiritual and economic opportunities.

The selection process was managed transparently by the Muslim community itself. Byaruhanga cautioned against any attempts at corruption or solicitation of money from the beneficiaries, saying, "No one should ask you for money. President Museveni is covering all the costs. We are one, whether from Old Kampala or Kibuli sects, and we should focus on unity."

Byaruhanga recounted how the program came to be, explaining that it was revived recently through the efforts of Hajjat Madina Nsereko, who reminded the President of his commitment. He assured the Muslim community that President Museveni’s support is unwavering and that another group of pilgrims will be flagged off next month.

In a strategic move to economically empower Muslim leaders, Byaruhanga announced President Museveni’s plan to capitalize Imam SACCOs in 125 districts with UGX 100 million each.

This initiative is designed to support Islamic-compliant financial lending, especially since many Imams serve their communities without formal salaries.

Hajjat Mariam Namayanja, Special Presidential Assistant, expressed gratitude to the President for consistently honoring his promise to support Muslims in fulfilling their religious obligations.

"We thank President Museveni for listening to the needs of the Muslim community and making sure they are not left behind," she said.

The gesture demonstrates President Museveni’s commitment to religious harmony, social inclusivity, and equitable development, reinforcing the importance of faith in national prosperity.



