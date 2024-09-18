Museveni stresses importance of peace, security for business

President Museveni has underscored the critical role of peace and security in fostering business success.

Addressing participants during the fifth Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO retreat in Kampala on Monday, the President emphasised that the absence of security impedes business operations.

“For business to succeed, you must address a number of strategic issues from A to Z. In Uganda, particularly in the north, security was a major issue. Without peace, no progress could be made,” he noted.

He acknowledged the past disturbances in the West Nile, Acholi, and northeast regions but expressed satisfaction with the resolution of these conflicts.

The retreat provided a platform for discussions on enhancing northern Uganda’s commercial and agricultural potential.

Exhibitions showcased the agricultural value chain, and topics covered included commercial agriculture, agro-industrialisation, cross-border trade, value-addition, transport and logistics.

The President highlighted his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s commitment to economic development through the full monetisation of the economy.

He noted: “When people are outside the money economy, it sabotages the country by reducing demand for products and services. Integrating everyone into the money economy is crucial for reducing poverty and increasing purchasing power.”

In terms of infrastructure, President Museveni praised the advancements in electricity generation and set a target of 52,000 megawatts to support manufacturing. He also stressed the need for efficient transportation, advocating for a shift from vehicle cargo to railway transport to lower costs.

“The use of vehicles for cargo is not efficient; railway is the way to go,” he said.

Addressing issues of political leadership in northern Uganda, the President criticised some local leaders for their “lack of commitment to development.”

He commended former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Prof Ogenga Latigo, for his dedication and instructed the Ministry of Finance to consult with him for guidance.

The President supported proposals for agricultural mechanisation, suggesting that the Ministry of Agriculture revive mechanical centres, a concept started by the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) government led by Milton Obote in 1967. Additionally, he encouraged research into biological methods for pest and disease control, mirroring the successful approach used to manage water hyacinth.

The Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr Kenneth Omona, urged leaders to promote mass production and wealth creation, emphasising the need for voters to support candidates focused on these goals in the 2026 General Election.

The chairperson of the Presidential CEO Forum, Mr Emmanuel Katongole, acknowledged the President's 80th birthday and the forum’s achievements.

He expressed confidence that the retreat’s resolutions would significantly contribute to northern Uganda’s economic development.

Ms Irene Birungi Mugisha, the chief executive officer of the Presidential CEO Forum, outlined the retreat’s primary goal of transforming northern Uganda into a thriving commercial hub.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, read the 13 resolutions from the retreat, which included strategies for economic growth through monetisation, value-addition, and development across various sectors.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, ministers, Members of Parliament and other key stakeholders.