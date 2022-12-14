Museveni suffers gaffe as his Twitter account posts wrong Mt Rwenzori photo

President Museveni was Wednesday put on the line of global humiliation after his official Twitter account published a wrong photo seeking to emphasize “the beauty of Uganda.”

A self-proclaimed omnivorous reader called out the official account of the president following the rare inaccuracy.

“Don’t get me wrong, the Rwenzoris are a marvel. But this photo is from New Zealand,” Maren @mbjorgum whose account suggests is Norwegian said on the microblogging app.

President Museveni’s verified account had tweeted the photo touting it as the reason for “finding permanent snow on the equator.”

In both my speeches in London, UK on Monday and the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC today. I have continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda, the marvel of Rwenzori and the good high-altitude climate. That is why you find permanent snow on the Equator. pic.twitter.com/J0XexmFsEn — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 13, 2022

The president’s remarks on the platform were in line with his working visits to the United Kingdom- and separately to the United States where he is attending a special 3-day US-Africa Leaders summit in Washington, DC from December 13-15.

By 4pm, neither President Museveni nor handlers of his account had come out to comment on the erroneous tweet made at 1:08am on December 14 even as @mbjorgum's post was retweeted more than 134 times.

“The person who handles our president’s page should do better,” Ugandan Anthony Natif responded on Twitter adding that “perhaps we should create a publicly accessible database of pictures of some of our tourist sites.”

Another Twitter user going by the name Isaac Samuel observed that “the snow-line is ridiculously low for a mountain on the Equator.”