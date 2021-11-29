Prime

Museveni, Suluhu discuss oil, vaccine production

President Museveni and Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan toast glasses in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on November 29. PHOTO/PPU

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Both presidents agreed to work closely on developing a vaccine as a measure to further combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus and other pandemic diseases.

President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan have agreed on key strategic projects that will deepen cooperation in trade and development between the two East African countries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.