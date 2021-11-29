Museveni, Suluhu discuss oil, vaccine production

President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan have agreed on key strategic projects that will deepen cooperation in trade and development between the two East African countries.

The projects include, among others, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project that will not only see oil flow downstream from the Albertine region and in future from Kadam in Karamoja Sub-region, DR Congo and South Sudan, but will also see gas flow from the coastal region in Tanzania upstream, to the continents inlands.

“I am happy to tell Tanzanians, Ugandans and the world that the activities on the pipeline are complete,” Mr Museveni said.

He made the remarks while addressing journalists at State House Dar-es-Salaam with his host Ms Suhulu on Saturday.

Mr Museveni said the earlier proposal to have the pipelines made here to benefit the people was abandoned following complaints that it would delay the project.

“We decided to leave that to companies to import pipes out of the continent. For example $52 million will be used on transport costs annually and up to $272 million will be spent,” he said.

Both heads of state also reaffirmed their commitment to fast-track the implementation of energy and road transportation networks, specifically, the ongoing construction of the Omugakorongo – Kigarama – Murongo (km 111)/Kikagati – Mbarara – Kampala road (km 392) and Masaka – Mutukula road (km 89.5)/Mutukula –Kyaka and Bugene – Kasulo – Kumunazi road (km 157.6).

Health matters

On issues of health, both presidents agreed to work closely on developing a vaccine as a measure to further combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus and other pandemic diseases.

Mr Museveni hailed Ms Suhulu for accepting to partner with Uganda to exploit the pathogenic economy through joint production of pharmaceuticals, adding that there is a huge business in the world of pathogenics if at all both countries work on vaccines and reagents.

He noted that the veterinary vaccines would help the communities of, among others, Byaramuro and Bukoba boost their milk production since they keep livestock.

However, he emphasised the issue of markets to support business growth, saying a market is a stimulus for business.