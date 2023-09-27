Museveni summons NRM lawmakers

President Museveni has summoned all National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaning legislators for a meeting scheduled to take place at the State House, Entebbe.

The invitation delivered to the NRM Members of Parliament through the Government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, yesterday indicates that the meeting will be convened tomorrow starting at midday and closing at 5pm. All invited persons will have to undertake a Covid-19 test to be granted access to the meeting.

“This is to notify and invite you for a caucus meeting scheduled to take place on September 28 at State House Entebbe,” Mr Obua’s letter reads in part.

Whereas the Government chief whip’s invitation seen by this publication is silent on the agenda or any matters lined up for discussion, the NRM Caucus spokesperson, Mr Brandon Kintu, only revealed that the meeting is meant to allow members to have an “internal interaction as members of the same family”.

“The most important and key agenda is to have an interaction with the chairperson of the party. You all know that we [NRM] have the responsibility of ensuring that what we pledge in the manifesto in the next five years [is implemented],” Mr Kintu said without sharing finer details.

The meeting comes slightly a fortnight after the Speaker of Parliament called off plenary due to the absence of ministers in Parliament. It is not clear whether this particular item will be lined up for deliberation as President Museveni, also the NRM party chairperson, meets lawmakers tomorrow.

In the same measure, the call for the caucus will happen while the Trade Committee chaired by the Mbarara City South MP Mr Mwine Mpaka is currently digging into possibilities of misappropriation and abuse of funds allocated to cooperatives in the country.

The sessions, which commenced with the interaction between officials from the Ministry of Trade and lawmakers on the Trade committee, were held behind closed doors. The sessions follow Speaker Among’s directive issued nearly a month ago.

Mr Mpaka yesterday said: “We are looking at governance, value for money, and budget appropriations to these cooperatives.”

President Museveni met the NRM parliamentary caucus at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyakwanzi District from May 27 to June 5 and among others, asked MPs to popularise the Parish Development Model (PDM).