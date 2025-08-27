Museveni suspends chaotic NRM youth elections

President Yoweri Museveni has suspended elections for the National Youth League, just hours after Collins Tanga, son of the NRM Party Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi, was declared winner in a chaotic contest.

Tanga Collins was announced winner at about 5am on Wednesday, securing 1,567 votes against Brenda Kiconco’s 1,355. But the exercise was marred by running battles, disagreements over the delegates’ lists, and violent clashes between youths, security forces, and election officials.

By Wednesday morning, August 27, security forces had resorted to beating youths and party supporters in efforts to restore order.

Mr Museveni intervened through a phone call placed on loudspeaker, halting the exercise and promising to personally oversee a repeat.

“…..The tribunal should come in and sort it out. I have told them to give you Shs500,000 to each of you so that we can have a separate conference for the youth league and entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added: “I will also be there myself. So please get out of that place so that they can prepare for the bigger conference that is coming.”

The National Youth League chairperson seat is one of six positions under the Special Interest Groups that form part of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s top organ. The long-awaited National Conference is scheduled to convene today to elect CEC leaders who will steer the ruling party for the next five years.

Chaos in the youth vote

The polls descended into chaos on Tuesday night, with youths engaged in running battles with security. By around 10pm, Kiconco, popularly known as Omukiga, who came second in the race, rallied supporters to boycott the vote, citing election irregularities.

“Who is Kiconco? All youth go to the pavilion. Police, police, police, where are you? If there is no police in this country, I am going to call for police,” Dr Tanga Odoi shouted in frustration.

But some youths retorted by questioning his own credibility. “Who is Dr Tanga?” they asked.

Suspicion also grew because Collins Tanga, a contestant, is Dr Odoi’s son. Many delegates doubted whether the process could be free and fair, accusing the commission of manipulating lists to favour him.

Frustrated by the rowdy scenes, Dr Odoi lamented that he was supervising a task he had “never studied for” while at Makerere University.

Entrepreneurs league polls also suspended

The youth election crisis followed a similar suspension of the Entrepreneurs League polls earlier in the week, which had also been marred by chaos and allegations of fake voters.

Dr Odoi was on Monday forced to halt that race until further notice.

“Following our consultation with the chairperson of the party in the presence of the secretary general, he advised that elections be postponed until further notice,” he said.

The contest had drawn eight aspirants, including wealthy businessmen Hassan Basajjabalaba, proprietor of Kampala International University, and King Ceasor Mulenga, owner of King Ceasor University. Others were Phillip Kakuru Kwijuka, Shukla Mukesh, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Edison Ruyondo, and Ssemwanga Gyaviira. Former MP Sanjay Tana had earlier pulled out.

Mr Kakuru accused rivals of ferrying in thousands of fake delegates. “Delegates who were supposed to vote were only 750, but we were shocked to see over 3,000 lining up. How do you participate in this? This is the same reason that took NRM to the bush against bad election,” he angrily remarked.

Several aspirants, apart from Mr Basajjabalaba, boycotted the polls, signing a memorandum of understanding pledging not to participate until their concerns were addressed by the President, the party secretary general, and the electoral commission.

Mr Shukla Mukesh, another aspirant, also alleged that some people parading at Kololo as delegates were not on the official registers.

The suspension of both the Youth and Entrepreneurs League elections now leaves the NRM leadership grappling with widespread disputes within its ranks, even as it prepares for the all-important CEC elections.