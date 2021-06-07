Museveni suspends schools, churches, bans public transport between districts

By Job Bwire More by this Author

President Museveni on Sunday suspended schools and communal/religious gatherings for 42 days starting June 7, 2021 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus after Ministry of health report indicated that there’s an exponential surge in cases and community infections.

The president also banned public transport between districts starting June 10, 2021 to allow students who are still in school return home.

Mr Museveni made the remarks in a televised address hours after the ministry of health report indicated that Uganda had registered 1,259 new virus cases with nine more deaths.

The new cases, which is the highest figure since the outbreak was confirmed in March last year saw a spike in Uganda’s tally to 52,935 on Sunday as health officials fear for the worst in this second wave.

The president said the capital Kampala was the most hit districts, registering an average of 500 cases per day followed by the neighboring Wakiso and the northern Uganda district of Gulu which has been reporting an average of 100 cases per day.

However, the surge in number of cases and community infections was due to poor compliance by the population and failure to follow government guidance, according to Mr Museveni.

“The most affected age group in this current wave are the young people aged 20-39 years with observed increasing transmission among the 10-19 years. There is an increased number of infections in schools since March. A total of 948 reported cases in 43 schools from 22 districts. Kampala, Gulu, Masaka and Oyam districts combined constitute 61 percent of reported cases education institutions. Government is committed to vaccinate all the 21.9 million Ugandans eligible for the jab,” he said in a televised address Sunday evening.

Mr Museveni also said the number of people at burials and vigils will be restricted to 20 people with strict observance of SOPs.

“Weekly markets and monthly cattle markets suspended for 42 days,” he added.

He said those found flouting Covid-19 rules will be fined instead of being arrested.

“Instead of arresting people who violate Covid-19 rules to fill up our jails they will pay. Those who don't comply will be fined in monetary terms. The secretary for treasury will issue statutory instruments,” he said.

Below is a summary of the measures;

1. Schools closed for 42 days effective June 7, 2021

2. Churches, mosques and open air worship closed for 42 days

3. All teachers to get vaccinated before returning to school

4. Public, cultural gatherings and conferences suspended for 42 days

5. Travel from category A countries remain suspended except for returning Ugandans

6. Agriculture activities like cultivating and ploughing gardens and fishing to continue

7. Nonagricultural activities like factory, construction, shopping malls and super markets to continue while observing SOPs

8. Factories, hotels, Markets, to operate under strict observance of SOPs

9. Marriage ceremonies and other social gatherings allowed with a maximum of 20 people under strict observance of SOPs

10. House parties are strictly banned

11. No. Of persons at burials and vigils should not exceed 20 people

12. Weekly nonfood markets suspended for 42 days

13. Cattle markets suspended for 42 days

14. All public transport between and across districts are suspended for 42 days from 10th of June 2021

15. All inter district travel banned except between Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono for 42 days. Only cargo trucks excepted. Registered travel vehicles and service vehicles excepted.

16. Public transport allowed within districts

17. Cargo trucks are allowed only 2 people