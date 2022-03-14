Museveni tasks clergy to lead war on poverty

President Museveni has tasked religious leaders to spearhead the war against poverty by mobilising Christians to embrace development projects.

The President said the move will improve Christians’ lives as opposed to only preaching the gospel.

“I urge you to be agents of positive change to our society. The government has made an effort to provide public services such as education, health, infrastructure, electricity, among others. However, the bulk of our people are still poor,” Mr Museveni said in a speech read by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabaanja, last Friday.

This was during the consecration of Bishop Julius Peter Eyit of Northern Uganda under Elim Evangelistic Fellowship of Uganda in Lira City.

The President also appealed to religious leaders to encourage their followers to embrace hard work.

“Our people should be sensitised to work hard, they should be mobilised to join the Parish Development Model. Our young people should be taught the values of human dignity and anti-corruption,” he said.

“It is my sincere hope that this marks the beginning of a new chapter to the church that will create socio-economic transformation in Lira City,” Mr Museveni added.

The President also asked religious leaders to instil a culture of honesty, respect for human rights, unity and fighting corruption among the youth.

Government donated a new vehicle to the new bishop to aid his work.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) donated Shs10 million toward the completion of All Nations Cathedral.

The general overseer of Elim Pentecostal Mission in Uganda, Fredrick Makka, who presided over the consecration, encouraged the new bishop to focus on spreading the gospel.

“The Lord is not only calling us to serve him. He is calling us to follow him, and if you have never made a personal decision to follow him, please do it [now],” Bishop Makka said.

“I pray that the Lord will be with my brother as he steps into this office, but I also want to pray that as we receive the servant of God, we should commit ourselves to submit to him,” he added.

Bishop Eyit appealed to Christians to pray for the people of Ukraine, who are facing violence from the Russian army.

He was elected by the Council of Elim Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Uganda on January 28 last year.

About Bishop Eyit

Bishop Eyit was born in 1955 in Ojul Village, Awei Sub-county in Alebtong District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Works and Social Administration.