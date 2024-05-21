Museveni tasks clerics on unity

President Museveni has asked religious leaders countrywide to resolve their differences and unite for the good of the faithful they lead.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony for the Light up Ankole for Jesus Crusade organised by his daughter, Ms Patience Rwabwogo, at Boma grounds in Mbarara City at the weekend.

“I am beseeching you, unite us. I have seen today you have all come here together. If you came to split each other, it is bad but I know my God and I can as well speak to him. Therefore, I ask you to unite us,” he said.

Mr Museveni also praised Ms Rwabwogo for helping his family to understand biblical teachings.

“All these years I have never had a preacher in our family [not] even a catechist, so when I was there, God gave me a priest...I was also a member of the Scripture Union but later I got disagreements and decided to work on other things. I knew the Bible quite a bit but now my daughter has discovered things I didn’t know. What surprised me is that the grandchildren of Esau are not Jews,” he said.

The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, also asked the religious leaders to focus on promoting morals.

“We see many problems in our society. As a result of that, the crisis of homosexuality that is driven by the love for money, teenage pregnancies and many more are all seen across the country. In fact, in many ways there are additional spiritual issues in Ankole that were not known like worshipping false prophets,” she said.

Ms Museveni expressed joy in attending her daughter’s inaugural crusade in Ankole.

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo said: “We will return to be people of the covenant and embrace our call to establish fresh wells of spiritual revival in the land. We will walk in love with one another. From Ankole we will send our missionaries to other communities, we will free sexual immorality, we will open our hands to give [to] neighbours who have less than we have.”