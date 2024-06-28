Museveni tasks Public Service on deep reforms

President Museveni has challenged the Ministry of Public service to deepen reforms within the public sector to foster further development across Uganda.

Museveni urges reforms including elimination of corruption, speedy execution of works and service delivery to the grassroots in addition to stopping working in silos among others, according to remarks delivered by his vice Rtd Jesca Alupo on Thursday.

Alupo was addressing a gathering commemorating the 13th Africa Public Service Day at Kololo Independence Grounds, on Thursday.

“I challenge the public service to deepen the reforms to achieve more with less in delivery of services as they eliminate corruption, increase and accelerate the speed of service delivery of the grass roots, and stop working in clicks,” Alup read from Museveni’s remarks.

The Ugandan leader believes that the reforms can be achieved using a program based approach that was introduced in the National Development Plan (NDP III). The said program encourages a whole government approach in implementation of State policies.

Lucy Nakyobe, the head of public service and secretary to cabinet, advised public servants to strive to meet all the needs of the people through dedication, innovation and resilience.

She noted challenges of rampant corruption and growing impunity reported around all government institutions, denouncing them as “two evils that must be fought vigorously for sustainable service delivery improvement.”

Nakyobe further called for equitable access to essential services through a citizen-centric service that listens to the voices of the people with corresponding responses.

“We need to engage our citizens by actively involving them in decision making processes and policy formulation to ensure that public services are aligned with their needs and aspirations, strengthen platforms for dialogue and feed back to foster a participatory governance culture, “she added.

Catherine Bitarakwate, the permanent secretary for public service, asked government agencies to revive community barazas.

“We have the responsibility of informing our citizens what we do. I’m encouraging all of us to strongly revive the barazas in order to improve stakeholder engagement with citizens, encourage transparency, accountability and engagement, “she added.

Uganda has more than 400, 000 civil servants, according to government data.

About the Public Service Day