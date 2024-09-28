Museveni tells Luweero to tap from industrial opportunities

President Museveni has rallied greater Luweero on the open opportunities in supplying food and raw materials to the more than 50 companies established in the region in the last 10 years.

“The factories that are involved in processing and manufacturing the different types of commodities do not only give the population jobs but employ hundreds of workers who demand food. Some of the factories need raw material to feed into the respective factories,” Museveni said while opening a trade show organized by Namunkekera- Liao Shen Industrial Park in Nakaseke District on September 27.

He added: “We are blessed to have 21 factories in operation at Kapeeka but we also have factories in Matugga, Gombe, Sanga, Nakasongola , Bombo, Kawanda and many in the heart of Luweero. These factories do not only give you jobs but the workers need food.”

Reflecting on the history of the Kapeeka area and the greater Luweero region that was badly affected by the Museveni led liberation war of the early 1980s, the president appealed to locals to borrow a leaf from parts of the country like Masaka Sub-region which he says is reaping from hard work.

“You hear about the coffee boom in the Masaka areas. Those Makaka people have planted coffee and are enjoying the fruits from their respective hard work. The factories want raw materials, but you would also be enjoying the coffee boom by now if you had taken my advice,” Museveni said.

Earlier, Liao Shen Industrial Park Managing Director Zhang Hao and Namunkekera Agro-Processing Industries Limited Managing Director Joselyne Kenyana briefed Museveni about the different products processed and manufactured at the respective factories that meet international standards.

“We employ about 15,000 people where the youth form more than 60% of the workforce. We have the ceramic tiles, electronics, food processing, and garments industries among several of the other industries. Our intention to have the trade show in Kapeeka is to remind the public about the many different products that are manufactured locally in Uganda and at Kapeeka,” Kenyana highlighted.

Vice President Jesca Alupo also attended the opening of the two-day trade show.

Located in Kapeeka Sub-county, Nakaseke District, the Namunkekera-Liao Shen Industrial Park hosts Goodwill Tiles, which is one of the largest tiles and ceramics industries in the East African region.

The Goodwill tiles industry is among the 21 operational factories at the park.

Investment State Minister Evelyn Anite said the Liao Shen Park is adding value to Uganda’s industrialization strategy.