Museveni tells village dwellers to avoid Kampala, Wakiso over escalating Covid-19 cases

President Museveni Saturday advised Ugandans living upcountry to avoid travelling to Kampala and Wakiso districts where he said Covid-19 cases are escalating.

The Ministry of health’s latest report on the virus infections indicates that Kampala registered 441 new cases while Wakiso had 75 new infections in the last 24 hours.

These were followed by Gulu which registered 52 new infections, Luwero (29), Nakasongola with 23 and Tororo with 11 cases, among other districts.

Other cases were registered in the districts of Mbarara (12), Masindi (11), Kiboga (10), Masaka (7), Lira (4), Mpigi (3), Busia (3), Kabarole (3), Yumbe (2), Kalungu (2), Arua (1), Gomba (1) and Maracha (1).

Additionally, Buikwe District registered one case, Jinja registered two, Hoima one, Paliisa one while Namisindwa registered two.

At least two truck drivers tested positive with the virus at Mutukula and Malaba border posts.

“The situation is not yet dire. If we behave, we may be able to manage it. For most of the country, there is no Corona. There are areas where cases have not been reported. The whole of the western region has very few cases. The COVID-19 problem is majorly in Kampala and Wakiso. This is because they do not listen. If you are out of Kampala and Wakiso, try to stay where you are. Avoid the capital,” Mr Museveni said in a televised address.

“Today, I am here to alert you about the COVID-19 situation in the country. We are going to have a task force meeting on Wednesday to fully discuss how we can handle the situation,” he added.

Mr Museveni further reiterated that his government was working “very hard” to produce the vaccine after India stopped exporting the AstraZeneca amid a virus crisis which has claimed the lives of 322,512 Indians.

Mr Museveni had promised to relax the virus lockdown measures when 4.8 million Ugandans are vaccinated.

“All the measures that we put up have been ignored. I told you that when we vaccinate 4.8 million people, then we can relax the measures. I am not sure anymore whether that number still stands,” the president said before adding that the new virus variants are infecting young people.

Apart from the Standard operating procedures which were announced by government, the president says the real solution is in the vaccine.

“We bought 964,000 AstraZeneca vaccines and 581,000 have been vaccinated so far, he added.

Here are the latest global developments in the coronavirus crisis:

New variant in Vietnam

Vietnam has discovered a new Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains, health officials confirmed.

The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory, including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Pfizer less effective against Indian variant

The Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but appears to still protect against the more transmissible Indian strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, according to a study by France's Pasteur Institute.

Paris stages test concert

Starved of live music for the past year, fans of veteran French rock band Indochine got the chance to see their idols in concert, all in the name of Covid-19 research.

Around 5,000 concert goers took part in the experimental event at Paris's Bercy concert hall. Another 2,500 volunteers who did not attend the concert will serve as a comparison group.

Vaccine discount for Florida punk concert

Fans of punk bands Teenage BottleRocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin can get tickets for a June 26 concert in Saint Petersburg, Florida, for a "discounted" $18 if they can produce proof they have been fully vaccinated.

If not, admission costs an even $999.99.

-Spain lifts ban on cruise ship arrivals from June 7

International cruise ships will be allowed to dock in Spanish ports from June 7, the government said as it lifted a ban imposed when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

- Germany probes Covid-19 testing centres for fraud -

Prosecutors in several German regions have launched probes of companies offering free Covid-19 tests after news reports said some were padding their numbers to claim more money from the government.

- French budget deficit swells -

The French 2021 budget deficit is forecast to swell to 220 billion euros, 47 billion more than previously estimated, owing to measures taken to underpin recovery from the coronavirus epidemic, the public accounts minister told AFP.

- More than 3.5 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3,524,960 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 593,962 deaths, followed by Brazil with 459,045, India with 322,512, Mexico with 223,072 and Britain with 127,768.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.



