Museveni 'thank you' fetes go regional 

Just a few days after the grand "thank you" fete celebrating President Museveni's 60 years in politics and 38 years as the president, the organisers have announced plans to hold regional celebrations.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Monday, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, Director in charge of Mobilisation at the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), said the regional fetes are in response to public demand from Ugandans who couldn't attend the Kololo ceremony.

"Many Ugandans were not able to physically be at Kololo and are demanding for the celebrations to be brought nearer to them. We're consulting the President on how to make this possible, and once we finalize plans, we'll inform the public," she said.

The regional celebrations, pending Museveni's approval, will be held in various regions, including Eastern, Western, and Northern Uganda.

Ms Sseninde emphasised that the events aim to bring the President closer to Ugandans in upcountry regions, allowing them to interact and appreciate his achievements.

“We are celebrating the achievements of a great man and NRM party,” she said.

The Friday fete, attended by thousands of NRM supporters and dignitaries, was funded by private individuals and organizations.

Ms Sseninde expressed gratitude for the "love and appreciation" shown by Ugandans, highlighting Museveni's achievements in education, health, and general welfare.

Mr Museveni used the fete, to highlight some of his achievements in the education, health sectors and general welfare.

"As I speak today, we have expanded our vaccination program to include 14 vaccines, up from six. This has led to the eradication of diseases like polio, smallpox, and measles. Our health infrastructure has also been extended to sub-counties, with almost all of them having health center IIIs. This has resulted in a significant increase in our population, from 14 million in 1986 to 46 million today. We have implemented education reforms, and our next step is to completely remove school fees from all government schools," he noted.

He further highlighted other sectors like land management, factories establishment, commercialised agriculture among others as areas he has scored in.

However, opposition politicians, led by Dr Kizza Besigye, have criticised the celebrations, citing the country's numerous challenges under Museveni's government.

This is not the first time NRM supporters have organized a fete for Museveni. In April, a group led by the Office of the National Chairman organized a pre-79th birthday celebration in Kololo, reportedly spending unknown billions.