Museveni tips new Mukono bishop on fighting poverty

President Museveni has asked the clergy to preach ways Christians can fight poverty in their households.

According to the President, poverty in Uganda is mainly caused by subsistence agriculture.

“I call upon the clergy to encourage our people to select profitable enterprises in the following four sectors; commercial agriculture, services, industries and ICT,” he said.

This was contained in his speech read by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the consecration of the Rt Rev Enos Kitto Kagodo as the fifth bishop of Mukono Diocese. The consecration took place at Bishop’s Senior Secondary School in Mukono Town yesterday.

The President commended the church for working towards social-economic transformation through extending services such as education and health to the people.

“The church has exploited the private sector friendly policies of the NRM government to extend social services to the public. For instance, they constructed a number of schools and hospitals across the country. This is proof that they are concerned for the wellbeing and material being of their followers,” he said.

As is the norm, President Museveni donated a brand new Prado Land Cruiser to the new bishop and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who presided over the consecration, said Mukono Diocese is privileged to have produced two archbishops for the Church of Uganda, including himself and the late Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.

“Take care of the retired bishops and myself when I retire because my home is in this diocese. You should support Uganda Christian University to engage in commercial agriculture so that they can become food self-reliant,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He appealed to all Ugandans to shun “evil” acts of same sex marriages, which have infiltrated the education institutions.

Bishop Kagodo asked for support from all Christians and pledged to improve clergy’s welfare.

“The construction of a befitting magnificent cathedral that depicts our diocese is long overdue. We are going to embark on this project and I solicit for everyone’s support to see this dream come true in the shortest time possible. Everyone in this ministry matters and has a role to play. We have less time to disagree before we agree,” he said.

Central Busoga Bishop Patrick Wakula, who preached, asked Christians to shun evil.

“God has called you (Kitto) to defend the biblical teachings,” he said.

A total of Shs700m was collected for the function.

The function was attended by both the current and retired bishops, and government officials such as Mr Amos Lugoloobi (State minister for Finance), Mr David Bahati (State minister for Industries), Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo (State minister for Higher Education), Ms Harriet Ntabaazi (State minister for Trade) and other officials from Buganda Kingdom. Former presidential candidate John Katumba also excited the congregation with his presence.