Museveni tips schools on new curriculum

President Museveni has tasked secondary school head teachers to effectively monitor the implementation of the competence-based curriculum for lower secondary schools to achieve its objectives.

Mr Museveni, who was represented by State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Christopher Kyofatogabye at the platinum jubilee celebrations for Kyambogo College School at the weekend, said the curriculum in question must be fully embraced.

“Monitor its implementation fully. Continue implementing it. You are on the right track as it has been demonstrated by learners’ innovation,” he said

The competence-based curriculum was adopted by the government in 2020 to enhance learners’ skills and competences.

However, the General Secretary of Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu), Mr Filbert Baguma, recently noted that more resources must be availed to ensure effective implementation of this curriculum.

Unatu speaks

Mr Baguma revealed that currently, less than half of the teachers have been taken through the assessment training.

During the celebrations, Mr Museveni contributed Shs20m towards the construction of a multipurpose science complex at Kyambogo College School.

The head teacher of Kyambogo College, Mr Stanley Mugume, said the school needs more than Shs6b to accomplish the proposed science complex project.

Mr Mugume said the school must be well equipped, especially at this time when the teaching of sciences is being emphasised by the government.

He said in the last 70 years, the school has natured influential figures, including Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Nadiope IV and retired Court of Appeal Judge Remmy Kasule.

He also noted that the school had embraced the teaching of foreign languages, including Chinese, to enable students compete for global opportunities.

Support structure

According to him, the school currently boasts of 1,300 students and 168 members of staff.

Kyambogo College School was founded in 1954 as a demonstration junior school for boys.

Realising the importance of girl child education, management started admitting female students in 2000.