Museveni to address drug theft, poor feeder roads in Ankole

President Museveni who is also the NRM flagbearer has started his campaign tour of Western Uganda, having completed the Eastern region last week and northern and West Nile regions before that. Despite pressure from his supporters who line up on the roads in anticipation and wave to him, the health conscious NRM chairman has insisted on conducting a scientific campaign, meeting leaders of the party from the different structures within the districts.

Mr Museveni, at every campaign engagement meets party flagbearers, youth leaders as well as party leaders at district level.

In Ankole sub-region this week, the president will start in the newly created Mbarara City, also the capital of Ankole sub-region.

Mr Museveni will today meet party leaders of Mbarara district and the surrounding districts who he will ask to mobilize for him for support ahead of January 2021 polls.

Mbarara remains a stronghold of the NRM, having voted the party with over 80 percent in the previous presidential elections.

While the NRM has registered major development milestones in Mbarara and the entire Ankole which he is expected to highlight, he also will face a number of issues that he is expected to address in order to win over other prospective supporters.

Key among the issues that the Opposition has pointed to which the President will have to send his party leaders to address, is inadequacies in social service delivery especially in health, education and roads infrastructure.

Residents have reported high levels of corruption at Health Centers where drugs are stolen coupled with absence of medical personnel.













Mr Museveni will also need to address himself to the issue of poor feeder road network where a number of promised roads are yet to be delivered.

Additionally, many schools continue to grapple with poor infrastructure, inadequate safe water sources for human consumption and for animals and low salaries for teachers and other civil servants.

Mr Museveni is also expected to address himself to increasing sectarian mobilization along ethnic and religious lines especially in Kazo, Sheema, Kiruhura and Isingiro District, among others.

The regions being a cattle grazing areas, there are persistent threats of animal diseases (East Coast Fever and Foot and Mouth disease) are attributed to poor quality/counterfeit animal drugs (Acaricides) on the market.

Critics have accused Mr Museveni of failure to regulate the market. Currently, farmers have resorted to mixing Acaricides with “dudoo” which exposes animals to health risks.

The situation is compounded by complaints about slow response by the Veterinary Officers when called by the farmers to treat their animals.

Besides the threats of animal diseases, cattle keepers are also concerned about low prices of milk being offered by middlemen citing Shs750 per liter from Shs1, 000. There are also unresolved land wrangles, especially in Isingiro, Mbarara and Ibanda districts.

While speaking about the interventions that the government is making in respect to youth issues, Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986, will need to address high levels of poverty coupled with unemployment, especially among the youth who have resorted to risky ventures such as gambling activities, including sports betting in urban centres.

There are also allegations of high levels of corruption in Government departments which are undermining development, coupled with infighting among NRM leaders in the sub region exacerbated by unresolved disagreements in the Party primaries.

Challenges notwithstanding, Mr Museveni, 76, will shine the light on major scores that his government has made in the region.

Over the last 20 years, the government has supported tea factories in the tea growing areas in Ankole sub region. In Itojo, the government recently completed the Nyakihanga Fruit Processing Factory in Itojo has been completed. Additionally, government, through Uganda Development Cooperation, is supporting Coffee Processing Factory in Kazo district, setting up a soluble coffee plant.

The government also plans to establish the National Science, Technology, Engineering and Skills enhancement in Rwebitete in Kiruhura District and an Industrial park in Mbarara.

With support from government, African Panthers Ltd, a private company is setting up a plant in Kikagati, Isingiro district with daily capacity of 960 tonnes of feed per day, resulting in an expected production of 150 tonnes of processed in concentrate per Month.

Ankole Sub-Region has 17 Local governments all of which have benefited from the Youth Livelihood Programme. To-date, government says a total of 1,636 projects worth Shs14 billion have been funded since the inception of the programme in 2016.

This is reportedly benefiting 18,798 youth of whom 10,380 are male and 8,418 are female.

Since inception of the Women Fund Programme, a total of 1,161 projects worth Shs 6 billion have been financed in Ankole sub region. This is benefiting 13,570 women.

In line with the NRM policy to have a government secondary school in every Sub County, out of 194 Sub-counties and Divisions in Ankole, 156 Sub- Counties each has a government secondary school and 37 Sub-Counties in Ankole Region don’t have government secondary schools (Sub-Counties have been increased from 138 to 194 this year).











