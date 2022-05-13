Museveni to address men’s gathering tomorrow

President Museveni is expected to address more than 30,000 men at a conference at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala tomorrow to deliberate on social-economic issues.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala on Thursday, Zac Mutyaba, a pastor at Phaneroo Ministries International, said more than 30,000 men from Uganda and other countries, including the United States, are expected to attend. According to the organisers, the conference is free.

Pastor Mutyaba said the conference is intended to inspire and groom men into responsible and empowered citizens.

“The one-day event dubbed “Men Gather,” will give men an opportunity to discuss about issues pertaining wealth creation, investment, family, education, health and career development. We should raise men who are hungry for God, role models and noble leaders. We want to inspire, encourage, uplift, affirm, men in line with their God-ordained purpose and destiny,” Pastor Mutyaba said.

He expressed concern over the rate at which some men, including those who are economically stable, are abandoning their God-given responsibility of providing for the family.

“Man is created in the image of God and should emulate him. God is a creator, provider and lover,” he said.

Pastor Ronnie Mutebi, also from Phaneroo Ministries International, said every man should have vision for his family

“A total man is one who discovers purpose, when a man has no vision, purpose is very hard to discover. Men lose out on purpose and responsibilities because they don’t have a clear vision for their families,” Pastor Mutebi said.

“We have a lot of males but to become a man is an intentional deliberate effort because manhood means responsibility. Responsibility is the ability to respond to different situations that come your way. It could be financial or relationship challenges,” he added.

Pastor Mutebi also urged men to desist from domestic violence, which undermine the dignity and safety of women and children.

“Any man who is violent is not a man but they are in a male category because we see that male cattle are violent, male lions are violent. Men are not supposed to be sentimental but sensible. How do you raise your hand on a fellow human being and adult more so?” Mutebi said.

Companies, organisations to grace event