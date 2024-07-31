Museveni to announce new Trade PS

President Museveni is expected to announce a new substantive permanent secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives today after he recalled Mr Alex Kakooza, appointed caretaker five days ago.

The President tapped Mr Kakooza on July 26 following the arraignment before court and remand of Ms Geraldine Ssali, the former PS, on charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy.

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Ms Lucy Nakyobe, told Monitor that Mr Kakooza was recalled enabling him to concentrate on his cardinal role of Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President.

Mr Kakooza served as PS in the Ministry of Education and Sports until July 2021 when he was moved to the President’s office.

“There is no reversal but there is going to be an appointment of a substantive permanent secretary to that ministry. I had told you Mr Kakooza was appointed to caretake,” Ms Nakyobe said.

She, however, declined to name the individual she had recommended to the President to fill the now vacant position, maintaining she expected a response before the closure of business yesterday.

“The President said he is going to appoint a substantive [PS], so, I have recommended another name, I submitted it yesterday (Tuesday) and I hope he (President) will respond by close of business today (Wednesday),” she added.

According to the rules of Public Service, when a civil servant is charged in court, that officer is interdicted until the court processes are done.

Ms Nakyobe last week intimated the possibility of reinstatement in case one is found innocent.