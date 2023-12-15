Museveni to build palace,  buy hotel for Rwenzururu 

President Museveni has promised to build a new palace for the Rwenzururu Kingdom, replacing the one destroyed during the November 2016 military and police raid.

The promise was revealed during a meeting with Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere at State House, Entebbe on Wednesday. At the same function, the head of state also promised to buy a hotel as an asset for the kingdom.

Omusinga Mumbere visited the President with his wife, Nyabaghole [Queen] Agnes Ithungu Asimawe along with several of his officials.



According to Mr David Bradford Nguru, Omusinga’s private secretary, the meeting revolved around talks on how to sustain peace in the restive Rwenzururu territory in the southwestern district of Kasese.

“We had a very cordial and fruitful meeting. The President committed to supporting us on so many fronts including building a new palace for the kingdom in the next financial year; three tractors and a new fleet of vehicles,” he said.

“As you’re aware, we had expressed interest in procuring Springs International Hotel (located in Kasese) and started a fundraiser to generate Shs4 billion. However, we didn’t yield much so now the President has lifted our burden and committed to purchase [and renovate] it for us,” Mr Nguru said.

He revealed that the Omusinga appealed to the President to consider establishing a regional referral hospital in Kasese in addition to developing Kasese Aerodrome into an international airport.

Shortly after the meeting, President Museveni through his X handle said it was agreed there will be no repeat of conflicts which have wreaked havoc in the area over time.

Kingdom objectives

“I held a meaningful discussion today (Wednesday) at State House, Entebbe with His Highness Charles Wesley Mumbere, the Omusinga of the Rwenzururu Kingdom. I am happy that the kingdom has outlined new objectives centred around peace, reconciliation, and socio-economic transformation, aligning perfectly with our vision and historic mission in the NRM,” he said.

“I’m delighted that during our meeting, we reached an understanding that we won’t repeat any regressive conflicts. Cultural heritage should continue to play a vital role, highlighting the interconnectedness of our people”.

The news was welcomed back home in Kasese, with Mr John Monday Wakighoma, chairperson of Kitswamba Town Council, observing that this was a crucial step in rebuilding relations. “The meeting between King Mumbere and President Yoweri Museveni is timely and paramount because it’s about seven years and the two had never met therefore there was a need to renew and consolidate a good working relationship,” he said.

Mr Benson Baluku Kikumbwa, a resident of Ibanda-Kyanya said the people now know Rwenzururu will now regain what they had lost in the last seven years when Omusinga was in prison.

“It’s now a new chapter for all of us in the kingdom and the meeting yesterday (Wednesday) at State House gives us more light on how we should work together and live in excellent peace,” he said..

The Wednesday meeting came a day after the king concluded a month-long tour of the chiefdoms in his kingdom during which he had preached his message of peace, unity, development and reconciliation.

