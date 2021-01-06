Museveni to commission three-year-old hospital without X-ray machine, scan

By BARBARA NALWEYISO More by this Author

President Museveni said Wednesday that he will address the NRM youthful supporters in Mityana District via Zoom before commissioning several government projects as he looks for votes in a bid to extend his rule to the fourth decade.

“I will address our youthful supporters in Mityana via Zoom and thereafter commission several government projects. Later today, my radio/TV address will focus on West Nile, Acholi and Lango sub-regions,” Mr Museveni tweeted Wednesday.

Mr Museveni, 76, further said only the ruling NRM can guarantee Ugandans lasting peace and stability.

“Our manifesto is the best. Only the NRM guarantees you peace and stability. We have the surest plan for economic transformation and prosperity. Uganda is on course to middle income status. It is why most Ugandans agree with us. We are certain of victory,” Mr Museveni added.

In Mityana, Mr Museveni will officiate the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of 86Km Mityana-Mubende road and upgrading of Mityana Town roads.

The road starts in Mityana town, a few meters before the junction to Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese where Kampala—Mityana road reconstruction project ended and continues westwards through Myanzi, Kiganda, Kitenga, Mubende town and terminates at a junction to Bagezza sub-county in Mubende district, approximately 5.5Km from Total Service Station, Mubende.

The project is fully funded by the government of Uganda and has been contracted to Energoprojekt Niskogradnja A.D.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) said the road project is a vital link on the national road network contributing immensely to the economic growth of Mityana, Mubende and nearby districts.

Mr Museveni is also expected to commission Mityana General hospital constructed three years ago.

By Tuesday, construction workers were seen renovating and fixing new items at the facility ahead of Mr Museveni’s visit today.

According to Mityana District authorities, about Shs2.1 billion was spent on construction of the facility that was completed in 2017 and has been operating since then.

Between 300 to 450 patients who seek treatment from the health facility are from districts of Mityana, Kassanda, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Gomba and some parts of Mpigi, among others.

However, the hospital lacks a functioning x-ray machine and an ultra sound scan.

According to the Mityana Resident District Commissioner, Isha Ntumwa, they hope that Mr Museveni’s visit to Mityana as he looks for votes will change the situation at Mityana hospital.

He said Tuesday that the health facility had an x-ray machine and an ultra sound scan machine which broke down two years ago but have never been replaced since then.