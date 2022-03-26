Museveni to finish Oulanyah’s mansion, support dependents’ education

President Museveni has committed to pay the school fees for the children of Jacob Oulanyah, the deceased Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The President made the commitment while meeting the Greater North Parliamentary Forum representatives at State House Nakasero on Thursday.

The 15-member delegation from Acholi, Lango and West Nile Parliament groups had sought audience with Mr Museveni demanding the vacant position be ring-fenced for Northern Uganda, where the Oulanyah hailed from.

Established in May 2008, the Forum offers political leadership and monitoring to the Post Conflict and Recovery Process of Northern Uganda. It comprises of all Members of Parliament from the Greater North offering a neutral space for MPs to engage beyond party constraints.

The MPs argued that Oulanyah’s influence earned the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party overwhelming support in Northern Uganda for the first time in three decades. They also pointed out that Oulanyah short-lived his dream, serving for only nine months.

Ms Judith Alyek, the Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG) Chairperson said Mr Museveni agreed to equally pay for all dependents who were being financially supported by Oulanyah.

Ms Alyek who doubles as Kole District Woman representative met the president with Anthony Akol (Acholi Parliament Group Chairperson), and Laurence Songa Biyika (West Nile Parliamentary Group). They confirmed that President Museveni further committed to complete the construction of Oulanyah’s multi-billion village mansion in Omoro District.

“As far as the completion of the building that the late had started constructing is concerned, the president accepted to finish it. By yesterday, a team had been sent to assess what needs to be done to complete it. So the president is in position to finish that building,” she said.

Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro District Chairperson earlier disclosed that the Late Oulanyah was supporting up to 150 learners in Primary, Secondary and the University. Thus, the President’s pledge comes as a relief to the dependents who had predicted a future of uncertainties.

The visiting team also confirmed that the president rescheduled them for another meeting on a date yet to be determined before he referred their demand to the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the highest decision making organ of the NRM which opposed ring-fencing the Speaker position.

Mr Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South County MP in Amuru District expressed disappointment with the president over his decision to decline to the demands of the concerned MPs, arguing that the deceased’s position was a reward to him and the region.

Oulanyah, 56, died on March 20, 2022 from a hospital in Seattle, United States of America where he was admitted for specialized treatment since February 4. He was the first serving Speaker to die in office.