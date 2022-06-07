Museveni to give out 100 medals on Heroes Day

President Museveni will on Thursday give out at least 100 medals to countrymen and women who have made outstanding contributions towards the development of the country.

The revelation was made by the State Minister in charge of Economic Monitoring in the office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang, while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre Yesterday.

“As stipulated in the National Honours and Awards Act, 2001, the Office of the President under the stewardship of the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, through the Chancery/Presidential Awards Committee will hold an investiture ceremony as part of the programme for the day,” Mr Ogwang said.

This year’s Heroes Day will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme: “An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda”.

President Museveni will preside over the celebrations.

According to the awards list, at least 34 Ugandans will receive the 50th anniversary golden jubilee medal, which will be awarded in recognition for their outstanding service and loyalty to the country.

The President will also give out 17 Nalubale medals to those who have contributed to the political development of Uganda while 18 medals will be given to those Ugandans who joined the armed struggle against dictatorship in Uganda.

Five Damu medals will be given to the members of the military who were wounded in action or for having died in action during the liberation struggle while four medals will be given to long-serving police who have served for more than 30 years.

Two long service Silver Police Medalists will be given to those officers who have served for more than 20 years with a clean and uninterrupted service to the force.

Two civilians will be awarded with medals for their unwavering support to the police programmes.

Mr Joel Kakira, who will be receiving a golden jubilee, donated land to the government in 2018 for building Mabere Health Centre III in Sheema District.

He pays tuition for many children and has been supporting Rweicumu Primary School in Sheema with scholastic materials for candidate classes for the last four years.

Ms Adoko Judy, the executive secretary of Lango Cultural Foundation, who is also the executive director for land and equity management Uganda, will get a golden jubilee. She has written several publications such as land matters in displacement, the importance of land rights in Acholi land and what threatens them (2004), Land rights and displacement in Northern Uganda in Humanitarian exchange magazine (34), ODI (2006), and falling between two stools.

Other publications are How women’s rights to land are lost between state and customary law-lessons from Apac District, and Northern Uganda in Englert and Daley (EDS) women’s land rights and privatization in Eastern Africa (James Curry, 2008).

Mr O’Lalobo Tom, who will be getting the Nalubaale medal, is a former airline pilot flying a DC-19 Aircraft.

He became one of the first five members of Kikosi Maalum, FRONASA, and others in exile who later captured Kampala after the Moshi conference.

He flew a DC airplane that had a tyre pressure problem landing in Arusha from Kilimanjaro with a group of UNLA/F.

Mr Fred Enanga, who will be getting the Golden Jubilee, headed the economic crimes department and worked as the CID commander for Kampala Metropolitan, commandant Land Protection Police Unit, and Commissioner CID Administration and Training, among others.

He demonstrated high professional standards in criminal investigations, including large scale corporate fraud of Shs12 billion and procurement.

Historical medals awarded