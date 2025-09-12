Museveni to grace Bukedi kingdom's first-ever cultural fete

Bukedi Kingdom, known as Obwa Senkulu bwa Bukedi, is set to hold its first-ever cultural festival with President Museveni expected to grace the ceremony.

The festival dubbed Bukedi Kwakira, loosely translated as thanksgiving, is set to take place on October 12, 2025, at Kataka Primary School playground in Tirinyi sub-county, Kibuku District.

The activities at the fete will, among other things, include cultural dance and drama, cultural crafts, artist performances and prize-winning aimed at strengthening the bonds among communities in Bukedi.

Prince Lawrence Gonsya, the personal assistant to the Senkulu Patrick Ndobooli Lyada II, said the festival will involve cultural rituals and also serves as a rallying point for the Bakedi community to assert its identity.

Related

Bukedi grapples with rising number of teenage mothers National

“This will act as a platform for cultural, religious, political, and business leaders to come together and showcase Bukedi’s identity,” Mr Gonsya said.

Mr Gonsya said they were also pushing the government to gazette the kingdom, saying it is one of Uganda's 12 monarchies.

“Bukedi Kingdom remains ungazetted despite being one of Uganda’s 12 original constitutional monarchies before colonial disruptions in 1915,” Mr Gonsya said, adding that the Kingdom is comprised of four chiefdoms: Bugwere, Bunyole, Samia Bugwe, and Adhola.

The festival’s organising committee chairman, Mr Ian Martin Bumba, said the 2025 festival offers an opportunity to reposition Bukedi as a vital cultural entity.

“We are optimistic, but success depends on support from all stakeholders, including government and corporate players,” he said.

Mr Edirisa Tawomerawo, who represented Sensukulu Ndobooli Lyada II, urged leaders in Bukedi to put aside their political differences and prioritise regional solidarity.

“The time for unity is now. Attending Kwakira is not just a cultural duty but a statement that Bukedi deserves its rightful place among Uganda’s recognised kingdoms,” he said.



