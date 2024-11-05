Museveni to grace first Ateker reunion fete

President Museveni is set to host the first-ever Ateker speakers' reunion in Soroti from November 27 to 29, 2024.

This historic event aims to reunite the diverse Ateker communities, including Iteso, Karamojongs, Turkana, Topotha, Masai, Lango, Kumam, and Nyagantom, who originated from Abyssinia, Ethiopia, and are now scattered across South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.



The reunion fete that has been budgeted at Sh2.3b will run under the theme, "Accelerating shared heritage, forging a path towards peace, prosperity and cultural Renaissance"



In his speech read by Vice President Maj (rtd) Jessica Alupo on Sunday, the President emphasized the significance of the reunion, stating, "It stands as a vibrant testament to the reunification of the communities of over 136 years of dispersion and separation."

The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 delegates from across the region, addressing common challenges, building mutual understanding, and promoting cultural preservation.

Ms Alupo also said that during the festival, cultural performances and exhibitions will be conducted saying it will attract economic empowerment hence contributing to the economic development of the region.



Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi announced that each district with Ateker communities will send 60 delegates, with 460 foreign participants expected from Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

“We are going to write a letter to CAA, URA and immigration requesting them to expedite on clearing and granting tax waivers on exhibition items and instruments from foreign participants," she added.



Mr Andrew Ocole, the prime minister of Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) emphasised that publicity should be considered to make the function successful.



"We are constrained, we don't have resources and only have to rely on the free airtime given by the stations," says Mr Ocole.